Gov. Jim Justice participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 1 to mark the beginning of construction on a road to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. The 5.12-mile section of road will cost $146.6 million.
That should say the new connector will give Welch better access to West Virginia 16 now and where the Coalfields Expressway will be when it is completed near Welch.
The Coalfields Expressway has been decades in the making. It was authorized by Congress in 1995, but it wasn’t funded. That’s not unusual for large transportation projects involving the federal government. It’s a slow process, and priorities can change as presidents and congressmen come and go.
The slow pace of the project shows the lack of urgency for the project and the inability of its backers to secure funding to have the entire 116 miles of road built in West Virginia and Virginia.
“I am committed to this as Baby Dog is to nuggets,” Justice said during the brief ceremony.
So far the Coalfields Expressway runs from Beckley to Mullens. Eventually it is to be extended to the Virginia state line. Virginia has been slow to develop its part of the corridor.
For all his faults, Justice has been aggressive in improving the state’s transportation infrastructure. People driving through the numerous construction zones on Interstate 64 between Kenova and Charleston can see that. They can also see it on the less-traveled secondary road system, where slips are common when narrow roads hug the sides of hills and mountains.
The Division of Highways says it has repaired 198 roadside slips or slides this year, and another 99 are scheduled. That’s an increase from the 235 repairs made last year.
Then there are potholes and guardrails along secondary roads and regular repair and repaving of primary roads that must be dealt with.
These projects come and go. At one time the plan was to make West Virginia 2 four lanes from Huntington to the Northern Panhandle. Right of way was purchased, cleared and graded in Cabell County for that purpose, but the pavement was never laid.
About 50 years ago there was talk of improving West Virginia 10 from Huntington to Logan. Other than a short section in Cabell County that opened recently, nothing ever came of it.
Roads are crucial to economic stability in West Virginia — not just growth, but maintaining what the state has. Large projects such as Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia in Putnam County and Nucor Steel in Mason County bring highway and bridge improvements, but regular maintenance of existing roads is always a pressing need, too. Good infrastructure — highways, utilities, communication and flood prevention — are important in giving people and businesses a reason to locate here or to stay here.
The Coalfields Expressway is a multigenerational effort to bring a region’s infrastructure up to date. The plan was developed when the nation needed coal to produce electricity. Now coal is on the way out as a power source, but the project lives. In a few years Justice will be out of office, and the next governor will have to decide where the road ranks among the state’s transportation needs and if he or she wants to pursue the Coalfields Expressway the way Baby Dog pursues nuggets.