Abortion is one of those issues where few people are satisfied with any law that is written to restrict it or make it more available. Such has been the case as the West Virginia Legislature struggled this summer to rewrite the state’s abortion law following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case.
Last week, the Legislature finished that job — for now — in passing House Bill 302, which has fewer restrictions than a bill introduced in July. In general, the bill outlaws abortion. HB 302 allows adult victims of rape and incest to receive abortions up to eight weeks into pregnancy if there is a report made to law enforcement. Children who become pregnant through rape or incest have up to 14 weeks and would either have to make a report to law enforcement or be examined by a medical professional, who then likely would report the incident, as they are mandated reporters by state law.
Miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and stillbirths are not considered abortions under the bill.
Any abortions must be performed by either a medical doctor or a doctor of osteopathic medicine who has admitting privileges at a hospital licensed by the West Virginia Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification. If an abortion is performed outside of the exceptions listed, physicians will face the state Board of Medicine, which could pull their licensure.
Medical professionals and others who are not certified to perform abortions but do so anyway could face felony charges and up to 10 years in jail.
As noted by HD Media’s Caity Coyne, last week’s session was at least the 10th time this year that West Virginia lawmakers had sat in their respective chambers debating how to regulate abortions. Most of the arguments stated previously by lawmakers for and against the bills did not change Tuesday.
Now that the Legislature has acted and Gov. Jim Justice has signed the bill, the question is whether this new law will be a cease fire in the never-ending abortion controversy. More than likely it will play a role in the upcoming general election as the conservative Republican supermajority in the Legislature tries to maintain its control of the legislative process.
Abortion rights protesters made their feelings known clearly on Tuesday. At one point spectators were removed from the House of Delegates gallery because of their chanting and shouting. Abortion opponents have not been as vocal lately, but they are numerous, and they, too, will make their voices heard as they vote.
There’s also the matter of how long this new law will be in effect before it becomes more restrictive or less restrictive as the political winds shift. Depending on how this year’s general election goes, it could be as early as next year. We’re probably in for several more years of political instability on this issue.