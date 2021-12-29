Remember CAFE — corporate average fuel economy? In the 1970s, CAFE was introduced in response to concerns that there wasn’t enough oil available to power all the automobiles and trucks on our highways.
CAFE killed the 1960s muscle cars and gave us cars such as the Chevrolet Vega and Ford Pinto — vehicles that as one commentator said went from zero to rust in less time than they went from 0 to 60. Eventually the energy crisis, as it was called, went away.
Modern CAFE standards are partly responsible for the complexity of modern engines that burn fossil fuels. Mechanical controls have given way to electronic controls.
Now the federal government wants to tighten fuel economy standards again. This time it’s not about a lack of crude oil. Instead, it’s in the name of combating climate change.
A final rule issued Monday by the Environmental Protection Agency raises mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026. According to the Associated Press, the new standard is 25% higher than a rule finalized by the Trump administration last year and 5% higher than a proposal by the EPA in August.
“We are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet — and save families money at the same time,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. He called the rule “a giant step forward” in delivering on President Joe Biden’s climate agenda “while paving the way toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future.″
To achieve those goals — if they can be achieved — automakers will likely have to produce more hybrids such as the well-established Toyota Prius automobile or the new Ford Maverick pickup. We’ll probably see more innovations such as engines that shut down all but two cylinders at idle.
The United States is a nation of diverse people and geography. The transportation needs of people in rural West Virginia are much different from those of people in Washington, D.C., suburbs or in the Bronx. Achieving a nationwide average of 40 miles per gallon in new vehicles could bring changes the public might resist. Or embrace. It’s another of those “we’ll have to see” situations.
The continuing question in our quest to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the transportation industry is where the electricity to power all those new electric vehicles will come from. Not only are coal-fired power plants being taken off line, they are being demolished. The Philip Sporn in Mason County, West Virginia, and the Killen Power Station west of Portsmouth, Ohio, are two nearby examples. All those EVs will need electricity from somewhere to power them. We’ll have to see if all the new solar and wind power that’s coming on line will be enough to compensate for what we’re losing from coal.
The desire to improve fuel economy in cars and trucks is good. Whether it’s one people will accept through their purchases is debatable. Things could change depending on the results of next years’ congressional elections. A lot can happen between now and 2026 — and probably will.