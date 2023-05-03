The money involved in college athletics gets bigger and bigger every year. The latest challenge for boosters and sponsors is coming up with the money needed for name, image and likeness deals to recruit the ultra blue-chip athletes.
For the schools themselves, the usual division between the haves and have-nots has a gray area that presents challenges to administrators. Schools in the Southeastern Conference and the Big 10 don’t have to worry about these challenges. Those that consider themselves mid-majors — that zone between the Ohio States and the West Virginia States — do.
Last week the Marshall University Board of Governors adopted the school’s athletic department budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. It’s a complicated document, but some things stand out.
For one, the total athletic department budget saw a 4.8% increase, from $35,516,355 this year to $37,236,000 next year (all numbers are from the board’s meeting agenda packet). That comes to a 4.8% increase. All but about $300,000 of the increase is $1.4 million Marshall expects to receive from the Sun Belt Conference next year.
All of next year’s revenue increase and more will be taken up by more than $1.8 million in increases in salaries and benefits.
One other thing about schools at Marshall’s level is that their athletic departments are nowhere near self-supporting. This year Marshall’s athletic program receives about 63% of its revenue from school subsidies. Next year that figure should drop to about 58%, but it’s still about $21.5 million, or about $300,000 less than this year.
“While our institutional support levels of 57.7% currently outpace the Sun Belt Conference average (54%), our investment levels rank 9 out of 14 in the conference. We continue to invest in Athletics, while striving to achieve a 50/50 split between Athletics revenue and institutional support. The proposed FY24 budget for Athletics is $37.2M, and reflects a decrease in institutional support and progress toward the goal of a 50/50 split,” the agenda document says.
The financial pressures on Marshall athletics do not exist in isolation. Students, too, will face financial pressures in the coming years. The long-range projections in the agenda package show in-state tuition increasing from $4,302 this year to $4,749 in the 2026-27 school year. Those are base rates. They do not account for financial aid, so the net increase or decrease remains to be seen.
A new baseball stadium, a new scoreboard for the football stadium and on-field success of its athletes are good talking points for the athletic department, but Marshall and other schools of its size still face the question of how much athletics are worth to the institution as a whole and to the people who are asked to pay for them. Given the decline in enrollment that higher education at all levels expects in the next few years, the people who manage the money will be called on to make some difficult decisions soon.