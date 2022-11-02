The West Virginia State Board of Education voted unanimously last week to take over the Logan County school system after an investigation found abnormalities in its finances and personnel matters.
The report detailed widespread issues and noncompliance in numerous focus areas including executive leadership, county board members, central office staff and finances. This fish was rotten at the head, shortchanging students of the education they deserve under state law.
As outlined in a statement issued by the state Board of Education, these are the results of the Special Circumstance Review issued Thursday:
Lack of oversight of the Logan County Virtual School program resulting in the lack of a thorough and efficient system of free education for those enrolled. This also resulted in a lack of services for special education students who are among the most vulnerable;
The use of public funds to subsidize private education;
Allegations of intimidation of school system administrators, educators and staff by executive-level staff resulting in a toxic work environment and low morale;
Improper use of county funds for county board member travel, special events and in the acquisition of the services of a vendor;
Overuse of executive sessions at county board meetings in violation of the Open Governmental Proceedings Act and leading to poor public transparency;
Issues of noncompliance in the area of finance; and
Misuse of federal program funds to support activities, programs and vendors outside of the scope allowed by law.
How does this exist in 2022? This isn’t the first time the state Board of Education has had to take over a county school system because of incompetence or malfeasance of duty. It’s not even the first time the state has done so in Logan. The county’s schools were under state control from 1992 to 1996. But some people never learn.
Heads are rolling. As part of the takeover, the positions of county superintendent and assistant superintendent were to be vacated at the end of the business day at 4 p.m. Thursday. Personnel positions who work at will of the two superintendents were also declared vacant.
State school Superintendent David Roach will function as the Logan County school board. Roach appointed as interim superintendent former Boone County Superintendent Jeff Huffman, who will assume the role Monday, Oct. 31.
State Board President Paul Hardesty, who formerly served three terms on the Logan County Board of Education, including one as president, described the move as an embarrassing but necessary one. Hardesty’s first term on the board was in the mid-1990s when the county was under its previous state takeover.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is hard,” Hardesty said. “I’m going to tell you, in all honesty, this is hard. First off, I’m embarrassed. I was born in Logan. I was raised in Logan. I live in Logan. Logan is my home. It’s not about me today. It’s about the 5,000-plus children and almost 800 employees that comprise Logan County Schools. It’s not about me; it’s about them, and my next comment is directly pointed at those children and our employees: I am truly sorry that this school system is in this situation again. Change starts today.”
That’s the key. If the allegations in the Special Circumstance Review are correct, the Logan County Board of Education ignored its duty to open government, fiscal responsibility and — of primary importance — the education of Logan County children.
And it’s not just an embarrassment to Logan County. It’s an embarrassment to all of West Virginia that an elected board must be neutralized so an outside authority can step in and remove corruption and a toxic work environment that siphons money and energy away from the primary purpose of public schools. The items mentioned in the report show the worst of how public officials can operate.
The whole situation is something reminiscent of old-time politics in southern West Virginia. State residents like to think those days are behind us. Sadly, they are not.