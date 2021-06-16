The school year is over. Students have attended their last day of the year. Now it’s on to summer vacation, which ends in mid-August.
This past year ended where the previous one left off — full of uncertainty thanks to COVID-19. Most of the instruction was online. Extracurricular activities were delayed, rescheduled or canceled. The state AAA football championship was awarded to the team from the community with the lowest coronavirus infection rate, not the one that proved it performed best on the field.
COVID-19 itself was a more of a health problem for adults in schools than for children, but children were affected by protocols implemented to prevent spread of the disease.
This is the first generation to have their temperatures taken every day before they entered the building.
They were the first among those living today to be expected to wear masks at school. And they were the first whose education progress was affected by how well utilities served their neighborhood — namely the quality of internet service.
The difference between the two school years will be seen this summer. For most people, the masks have come off. Families are traveling for vacation again. Summer sports leagues and camps are back to business as usual. That’s good.
When the next school year begins, most of COVID-19 should be behind us. Students and teachers will experience a real first day of school again.
One of the first things parents and other caregivers will need to know when school starts back is how much was lost to COVID-related shutdowns.
Some children spent almost a year out of the classroom. Remote learning may have worked for some but not for others. A year’s worth of learning social skills was lost. Some parents may elect to hold their children back a year so they can catch up academically or otherwise.
Looking further ahead, COVID-19 may change how schools are designed in the future or how existing ones are altered as they are renovated. Will classrooms be larger to allow for social distancing among students, teachers and staff? How will districts with older buildings deal with changing ventilation standards or expectations?
COVID-19 took a lot from us. It took the lives of some family and friends. It sent some people to the hospital and could have left them with long-term health problems we don’t know about yet. It may have caused other health problems because of how elective procedures were delayed in the early weeks of the pandemic.
For some people, it took away trust in the health system as guidance varied from month to month.
So when the masks come off and school life gets back to normal — surely Babydog will be smiling — it will be important to get students back in the normal routine and to ramp up instruction and extracurricular activities so that year out of the classroom won’t really have been a lost one.