Hyperloop retreats while Nucor advances. There’s a lot to consider in those five words.
West Virginia thought it had scored a big high tech win in October 2020 when Virgin Hyperloop announced it would build a testing and certification center for a high-speed transportation system in Grant and Tucker counties.
Hyperloop travel works using electric propulsion, electromagnetic levitation and near-vacuum conditions within the hyperloop tube system. Virgin Hyperloop executives said the method is not only a faster form of ground travel, but it also is cleaner and more sustainable.
Construction on the certification center was to have begun in 2021 and was expected to establish thousands of jobs through its initial construction. But the announcement, made in the month before an election, didn’t pan out. Word came last week that Virgin Hyperloop had laid off some of its work force and was shifting emphasis on Hyperloop from moving passengers to moving cargo.
The company told BBC News the move from passenger service to cargo shipments was due to issues with global supply chains and COVID-19. The BBC also reported that experts “have expressed doubts about the engineering challenges and practicalities of Hyperloop travel.”
What this means for West Virginia has yet to be determined, but it’s another example of a big promise going sour.
Nucor, on the other hand, is moving forward. Last week, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., toured the Nucor site near the Mason County community of Apple Grove with John Musgrave, executive director of the Mason County Development Authority. They talked about what Nucor’s planned $2.7 billion investment there could mean for the region. Musgrave said Nucor is ordering its production equipment and has begun land acquisition work.
“It’s my understanding that they hope to bring in their supply chain with them and locate them here as well. So, besides the 800 employees at the mill, there are going to be lots of other employees through the supply chain that are going to be located here as well,” he said.
Musgrave said getting Nucor to locate in Mason County was a major effort, but other important work starts now.
“We have to do the infrastructure that we need,” he said. “There also needs to be some hotels, restaurants, apartments and housing. We need to take advantage of all of these opportunities that will come as a result of this new steel mill.”
One difference between Hyperloop and Nucor is that West Virginia in general and this region in particular have a history of making steel, including turning coal into coke. Most of that production capacity is gone now, thanks to changes in the industry that made our old facilities uncompetitive. Nucor, though, is a part of the new generation of steelmakers. It’s spending billions of dollars here and elsewhere building competitive facilities to turn scrap metal into steel while having a smaller impact on the environment.
The hyperloop could be part of a new generation of freight movement. Unlike steelmaking, it’s a startup technology that could see any number of setbacks before it’s deployed. That’s how research and development works.
Of course, Nucor has a long way to go before it ships its first truckload of product, but it appears that all is proceeding well. It should be what the region needs as it seeks to restore confidence in its economy.