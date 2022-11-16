Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Having won majorities in the West Virginia Legislature that go beyond overwhelming, Republicans at the state Capitol have few Democrats to argue with, so they’ve taken to fighting amongst themselves.

According to WV MetroNews, the leadership in the Senate has declared any initiatives proposed by Gov. Jim Justice as dead on arrival, given how Justice successfully fought against amendments to the state constitution that legislative leaders favored.

