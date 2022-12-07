Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The doubters and the cynics were right. The (seemingly) never-ending state of emergency wasn’t really about public health. It was about political power and, after the first year, it was all about the Benjamins.

Last week, Gov. Jim Justice revealed he had, without notifying the public, issued an order on Nov. 12 to end the COVID-19 state of emergency, effective Jan. 1, 2023. At his COVID briefing on Wednesday, Justice said he chose to not inform the public of his decision to rescind the state of emergency because “in my world, I don’t see a reason to make a big deal out of stuff.”

