Something is missing from stores and athletic events this spring– masks. A few people still wear them in public or indoors, but their numbers are fewer by the week.
No longer the apocalypse in waiting — that designation goes to the fear that the war in Ukraine will spread into the rest of Europe and beyond — COVID-19 has made the transition from pandemic to endemic. It’s something that will always be with us, but it’s not something to change society over.
Two years ago, people wondered if the pandemic would create a new normal, but with a few exceptions, American society today looks pretty much like the old normal.
Check out the numbers. As of last week, West Virginia public health officials counted 324 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. In pandemic terms, 324 cases in a population of almost 1.8 million is pretty small. It’s almost not worth calculating the percentage, but if anyone insists, that’s less than 0.02% of the state’s population, or about 1 case for every 5,900 people.
A year ago, people were expected to get a COVID test at the first sign of a runny nose. It could have been a seasonal allergy or the common cold, but we couldn’t take the chance that a new surge was upon us. Now, who is tested?
And quarantining? Who does that anymore?
COVID-19 could always come back worse than before, but this latest variant has caused few problems here in the United States.
None of this means the novel coronavirus is to be ignored. As before, older people and people with health problems such as diabetes, weak immune systems or obesity should remain on guard.
The most visible signs of the pandemic are the sneeze guards at retail stores’ checkout counters. And if you go to a medical facility, you may still be expected to mask up. But otherwise COVID-19 is behind us.
There are enduring legacies of the pandemic that will linger. Chief among them is trust in the public health establishment. A large number of people grew to mistrust the numbers of COVID-related deaths that were reported. The distrust of vaccines — partly because of the speed at which they were developed and questions about how effective they really were — didn’t help. COVID-19 became a political issue as much as a health issue, so distrust was inevitable.
COVID-19 may be mostly gone, but for reasons of public health and politics, it mustn’t be forgotten.