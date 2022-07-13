Huntington and Cabell County took the fight against what some have called the opioid epidemic to court. And lost. But the fight is nowhere near over.
Opioid abuse and addiction have caused more pain and loss in West Virginia and its neighboring states than anyone really knows. It’s only natural that the people of this region want those responsible for this problem to admit their guilt and do something to alleviate the damage. Huntington and Cabell County turned down the opportunity for easy, no-blame money and instead wanted a federal judge to bring three companies that distributed opioids to justice.
Alas, on Independence Day, almost a year after testimony in that trial wrapped up, U.S. District Court Senior Judge David A. Faber issued his opinion: While opioid abuse is bad, the pill distributors are not to blame.
“The opioid crisis has taken a considerable toll on the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington. And while there is a natural tendency to assign blame in such cases, they must be decided not based on sympathy, but on the facts and the law,” Faber wrote. And the law, Faber decided, does not recognize that drug wholesalers have any legal responsibility for flooding West Virginia and every other state with more pills than anyone would ever need. As long as doctors prescribe far too many pills, distributors are free and clear to ship them, Faber ruled.
For local government bodies that must deal with the financial and social costs of drug abuse, Faber’s ruling was a setback. Huntington and Cabell County sought $2.6 billion to launch new addiction prevention and mitigation efforts. Now they get none unless they win an appeal or settle before then.
HD Media reporter Courtney Hessler covered the trial and other legal proceedings related to this particular lawsuit and the opioid problem in general. After the judge’s decision was issued, she wrote this series of tweets: “I don’t think Cabell and Huntington carving their own path was a mistake. The information that came out of the trial was just as valuable as the money it will take to abate the crisis in our area.
“Putting the spotlight on those who mocked us as Appalachians died was important, IMO. Settlement after settlement has been reached, with the most excruciating details concealed. We deserve the truth, if nothing else. Without this path, the public would not have a full understanding of the millions of pills that had been pumped into the area, which we fought for along side the Washington Post in court.
“It not only put the spotlight on drug firms, it put the spotlight on our government. Without trial, we also may not have had a plan set up for how the opioid funds in the state could be spent, thus reliving the nightmare that was the tobacco settlement. The judge says the distributors aren’t guilty, but as someone who grew up around drug abuse, hearing the facts of how the crisis started and how it continues to burn today really did help me heal and understand myself better. …”
The fight isn’t over. When the flow of pills was stopped, users switched to meth and to heroin, which sometimes contains the dangerous additive fentanyl. The pills may be gone, but their legacy remains.
Is there justice for people struggling with addiction brought on by prescription painkillers, for the families of people lost to addiction or children born to addicted mothers? Based solely on this decision, no.
There’s no denying this decision was a setback, but the war continues. Public officials, law enforcement and the health care industry will do what they can in their arenas, but the primary battle will be at the individual level. The sum of our personal decisions will carry the most weight as this region does its best to overcome the scourge that abuse of prescription painkillers has led to. And it will be those individual decisions that determine whether our best is good enough.