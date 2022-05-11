Last week, the county commissioners of Otoe County, Nebraska, voted to impose a one-year moratorium on applications for wind projects to generate electricity. Robert Bryce, a contributor to Forbes.com, noted that the commissioners’ action was the fifth rejection of a wind project so far this year.
“It also marks the 328th time that government entities from Maine to Hawaii have rejected or restricted wind projects since 2015,” Bryce wrote.
In February, the Associated Press reported opposition to new wind power development is strong in the Midwest, where people who live near them complain that turbines are noisy and cause vibrations in their homes. Other media have quoted people living near turbines complaining about the constantly moving shadows that fall across their property.
Last month, Bloomberg news service moved a story saying wind turbine makers are having problems turning a profit in this economic climate. Manufacturers “are reeling from high raw material costs, changes in key clean-power subsidies, years of pressure on turbine prices and an expensive arms race to build ever-bigger machines,” Bloomberg reported.
Congress is debating whether to make the production tax credit, first authorized in 1992 and extended 13 times, permanent.
Bryce noted another disadvantage to wind power: It needs large amounts of land to produce significant quantities of electricity.
That sounds similar to a basic problem with producing utility-scale electricity from solar sources. Duplicating the output of one coal-burning, gas-fired or nuclear plant takes several square miles of land.
Some states have siting restrictions that make installing utility-scale renewable power sources nearly impossible even as those states have goals of getting all their electricity from renewable resources. It’s a problem when reality meets idealism, but it’s something that cannot be avoided at existing levels of technology.
The vocabulary of efforts to move the nation’s power grid away from fossil fuels to other sources indicates how concessions are being made to technological limitations. “Renewables” is one thing; “carbon-free” is another. Likewise, we could hear more about the contrast between “baseload” and “intermittent” in the coming years as small modular nuclear reactors are developed.
That language distinction came up last month when executives of Nucor Corp., which has announced plans to build a $2.7 million steel mill in Mason County, had their quarterly conference call with investment analysts. Nucor is committed to lowering its carbon footprint. It has signed three power purchase agreements for about 600 megawatts of renewable power generation capacity. That’s about the size of one generating unit at a coal-fired plant.
But Nucor executives recognize that renewables aren’t the total answer. That’s why they have invested in a company that is developing small modular reactors.
“An effective electric grid requires both baseload and intermittent power sources, which is why we believe that both nuclear and renewable energy must be a part of the solution to achieve carbon reductions while maintaining grid reliability,” Nucor CEO and President Leon J. Topalian said on the call.
It’s apparent that if there is a “war on coal” in some areas, there is also a “war on wind” in others. Solar installations also face opposition in some areas. Americans want more electricity, and they will need more if the federal government’s plans to wean them from gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles in favor of electric vehicles is successful.
The important thing is that clean-energy goals must be realistic. Goals that aren’t realistic are pipe dreams, and on a national scale unrealistic goals will upend the lives of innocent people. We need more clean energy, but the path to achieving that must recognize that we need to recognize the limits of change and be prepared to alter those plans when reality intrudes on them.