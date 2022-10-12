Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Two items out of the sports world last week should serve notice that concussion protocols are important and must be followed.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati when he was sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. It was Tagovailoa’s second head injury in five days, as he took a hard hit to the head the Sunday before in a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tags

Recommended for you