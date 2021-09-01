I will apologize ahead of this writing for what may appear on the pages of this particular column — a totally unprepared narrative caused by both life and death. Frankly, though, every written word that follows in this particular composition I’m simply going to blame on the pandemic. And why not?
On second thought, perhaps my altered state of mind is the result of many factors, not the least of which is defined as age. Yep, it’s almost like I just awakened one recent morning and said, “Heck, it’s 2021 and you’re getting old.”
Not that it wasn’t bad enough to soak into my mind the elements of my 50th class reunion at which I discovered that over 100 of my former Logan High School classmates are now deceased; nor is it that 10 to 15 attendees at that pleasant reunion came down with COVID-19, some developing severe medical issues. Instead, I find myself traveling back to a July day in the summer of 1965.
The scene was the Chief Logan State Park swimming pool, and there I was — not yet 12-years-old — with no sunscreen protection, and my bare feet burning from the concrete surrounding the pool from which I had just emerged.
One quick hot dog later, I was back into the water, and then it happened — somebody dropped a quarter into the poolside jukebox, and my outlook on life took a sudden turn. It was on that day that I first heard a song which even now gets my Geritol iron-poor blood flowing freely. With the jukebox volume at near capacity, the opening guitar riffs pierced through the cloudless sky to reach the high heavens.
The song must have been played at least 10 times during my park visit and each time it sounded better than the first, to the point that I finally just had to know who was creating this exhilarating music. So, as the sun’s glare from the jukebox forced my eyes to quint through the glass covering, I saw the name of the song, which was performed by some group who called themselves The Rolling Stones.
One might say that since that particular day in my life history I’ve had a great deal of “satisfaction.” Indeed the name of the song that turned me into what would become one of the greatest musical bands ever was “(I can’t get no) Satisfaction.” It is a song that even today is worldwide popular.
The recent death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, 80, is, of course, what has triggered this writing, but it also serves as a reality check for those of us who grew up during the beginning of such groups as the Beatles and Rolling Stones. The reality, simply put, is that we of that generation must realize that we are not invincible; that we are certainly fallible, but also very fortunate. From the Rocky and Bullwinkle Show to Vietnam, Nixon, Woodstock, the first man on the moon, and even mood rings, we’ve seen a little bit of everything in our generation.
At least 10 years ago, my wife sort of caught me by surprise when she — out of the blue — stated “I’m going to see the Rolling Stones before I die.” Well, I hate to admit it, but at the time I was unaware Mick Jagger and company were still touring. Dollar signs immediately started rolling through my mind, as I realized that at some point, somewhere, costly tickets and a hotel room loomed in my wallet’s future.
To sort of cut to the chase, in 2015 I thought I would surprise my wife with tickets for the Stones’ performance in Pittsburgh. It was to be an anniversary present. However, I was totally bumfuzzled when she flat out declined the present. Having been mentally destabilized by her rejection, I would find out weeks later that Jan had already purchased tickets and made a room reservation for the Rolling Stones concert scheduled in Columbus, Ohio, about a month before the Pittsburgh event.
Needless to say, we were one of the 60,000 fans who thoroughly enjoyed watching the then 71-year-old Mick Jagger and the “old” boys rock the Ohio State stadium. Kid Rock opened up for the Stones, so it was somewhat of a mixture of the old and the new, with 75-year-old Stones drummer Charlie Watts doing what he had done since his youth.
Between Watts, Jaggar, Keith Richards and Ronnie Woods, their combined total age at that 2015 concert was 294 years, making the average age of those members 73.5, which I must admit helped to make this writer feel again like the youthful kid I once was on that sweltering day while at the park swimming pool.
Recently, following a stressful day of work at her job as an elementary school principal, my wife sat down to unwind on our front porch. Shortly thereafter she came back inside, and I noticed tears in her eyes. After a bit of prodding as to why the tears, she simply handed me her cell phone, saying, “I know this is silly, but …” She had just discovered that Charlie Watts had died.
It was at that moment that my thoughts of bell bottom jeans and youthfulness reminded me of the lyrics, “You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, you just might get what you need.”
As I reflect upon days gone by that are comparable to another Vietnam situation in Afghanistan and alleged government corruption comparable to the Nixon days, satellite radio soothes my weary soul on my way to and from work.
I also can’t help but think back to when I stood in line as a youth to get my polio vaccination, or when I was taken to get my smallpox shot. For those two things, I am eternally grateful to my mother and the government.
Thinking back, I believe it was 1979 when it was decided that smallpox vaccinations were no longer mandatory. Of course, by then the disease had been eradicated in the United States, just like the crippling disease of polio — thanks to the vaccinations.
As for Charlie Watts, well, at 80 years old, I’m sure he’s had a good ride in life.
I suppose the good news could be that John Lennon, David Bowie, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, and a host of other talented musical stars now have a drummer for that great band in the sky.