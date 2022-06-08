The Beatles’ George Harrison popularized the musical lyrics “all things must pass,” but I have to be honest with you, I sometimes have a difficult time accepting the reality of just what those words mean. Whether it’s the death of a human being, the demise of a long-standing historical building, or the simple ending of a long-running popular television show, I, like most everyone else, tend to make certain things eternal, simply by storing them in my mind.
The recent death of fellow Logan High School graduate Pete Codispoti coupled with a visit by Boone County’s Frank Ball a few weeks ago has served to open the memory banks of my brain to a juncture in time decades ago when grown men enjoyed the competitive art and fun in a sport that is now virtually lifeless — men’s team softball.
Throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, softball was the summertime king in much of West Virginia, particularly in Logan, Boone, Mingo, Lincoln and Wyoming counties, all of which highlighted some of the best athletes in the state that resulted in many tournament and state championships.
In Logan County alone there were four men’s slow-pitch leagues, a men’s fast-pitch league and a women’s slow-pitch league, all competing at the same time at various fields. There were men’s leagues at Chapmanville, Man, Logan and Whitman, each with around 10 teams per league, plus reserves. A simple math estimate would place around 600 adults competing in those leagues.
Competition was fierce and only inclement weather prevented the double elimination tournaments from being conducted at one field or another each weekend throughout Logan County during summertime. There was never an admission fee, and there were plenty of fans who watched and cheered from the stands, especially when certain talented squads came from elsewhere.
Lynn Coal and Bandytown from Boone County, The Lumber Company from Hamlin and Hunt’s Pharmacy in Oceana come to mind when I think of out-of-county teams that stormed the field at Whitman Creek in various weekend tournaments. The talented Lynn Coal squad even dominated the 14-team Logan League one season by compiling a league record of 36 wins and just two losses. (I lay claim to pitching against the team in one of their two losses.)
I was fortunate enough to play and umpire in organized softball for at least 20 years and then later was player/manager for two different teams to Whitman League championships before hanging up my worn leather glove for good. There are so many tremendous memories from that time period that I cherish still today, especially when teams I was a member of participated in out-of-town competitions in places like Parkersburg, Beckley, Charleston, Huntington, Lexington, Cincinnati, Cleveland and elsewhere.
Oh, I could relate numerous stories to you, like my experience on a Hollywood Inn dance floor with my midget friend I met in Cincinnati, or the lonely hippie girl I cherished in Parkersburg. Perhaps my back-then teammate Bob Kolovich would be willing to relate our story that formulated and culminated in a place near Anstead, West Virginia. Indeed, there are softball-related stories that must never be revealed, but for me — during a time when I was unhitched and perhaps even a bit unhinged — there are simply great memories.
One memory I have of Pete Codispoti, who was a tremendous centerfielder for Logan High School during the early 1970s — even earning a Marshall University scholarship when he graduated in 1971 — is when the team I was on (Chafin Coal Co.), co-managed by the late Jim Evans and Hank Bowen, who now resides in Kentucky, needed an outfielder to make the trip with us to a tournament near Summersville.
Oftentimes, when a team’s player(s) had to work or maybe was taking a vacation and couldn’t play on a particular weekend, all-star players from other teams would join a team that needed to fill a certain position.
Such was the case when Pete Codispoti agreed to make the trek to the Craigsville ball park in Nicholas County.
With only a few players possessing vehicles, some of us were normally crunched into automobiles that, after a long road trip, left our backs and legs for the worse. Fortunately, the late Eugene Bowen was not only a fine player, but the former Logan High School multi-star also served as the team’s unofficial chiropractor “cracked” our backs once we reached our softball destinations.
I cannot recall who Pete traveled with on that trip to Craigsville, but I can assure that he was not driving.
As it turned out, Pete was penciled in to play left field and I was to be the pitcher that fateful day when the very first batter I face smacked a routine flyball to leftfield. Pete, a speedy outfielder with a strong arm, trotted in to make a routine catch on a ball that proceeded to land about 10 feet behind him.
“No big deal,” I thought. “He’s just not accustomed to the field yet.”
Two pitches later and after catching in self-defense a line drive that likely would have taken my head off, our opponents had a player on third base with one out when a high fly ball was lifted to left field. And, with Pete’s arm, I knew the guy on third was going to be a “dead duck” if he tried to tag up and make it to home plate.
There was no glaring sun in the sky that cloudy day as Pete settled in to catch the softball that bounced off the top of his head and landed four feet away from the guy who was noted for his defense.
We were still in the first inning when a line drive single proceeded through the legs of Pete and rolled all the way to the fence. It was then that third baseman Johnny “Seed” Adams — all 280 pounds of muscle — yelled to our manager, “Jim, get him out of there, he’s drunk.
Well, it seems Bernard Codispoti, the immigrant father of the infamous Codispoti clan, always made some mighty fine Italian wine. And to Pete’s credit, I’m told, it was not Pete who wanted to open the gallon of wine while in the vehicle making the trip to play softball.
The bad news is that we proceeded to lose the opening tournament game, but the good news is there was still plenty of wine left in the bottle that Pete had “borrowed” from his parents’ home. Let’s just say that some of us drowned our sorrows that evening and awakened to a new day in which we won three consecutive games before finally bowing out to the same team that defeated us the day before.
I like to think that our team — playing consecutive games in the heat, just ran out of wine — oops, I mean gas.
Rest in peace, my friend.
Meanwhile, getting back to Frank Ball, who managed several softball teams over the years with mostly players from his native Boone County, he later comprised a squad titled “Four Star” that included players from Logan and Man, which included the brother combination of Harold and Ray Stacy, as well as Tommy Crosby from Man, Ralph Cook of Sharples, and Kelly Miller and Teddy Conley from Logan.
My first encounter with Frank Ball-managed teams was when Ramage played at Chapmanville. What I remember clearly about playing that talented bunch is that the wives and girlfriends of the Ramage players liked to pick up gravels and shake them in pop cans whenever I was pitching or batting against them, likely because of my long hair at the time.
Any way you cut the pie, at least in my opinion, Frank Ball would have to be considered as one of the best — if not the best — slow-pitch softball manager I’ve ever known. His almost military-like tactics worked like a charm wherever his teams played — and they played in numerous prestigious tournaments in and out of West Virginia.
If I were picking an all-time local all-star softball team from years ago, several of Frank Ball’s players would be on it. Give me Max Stollings, Danny Jarrell, Ralph Cook, Junior Aleshire and Dana Bell — to name just a few — and allow me to combine them with Logan County’s Ray Stacy, Johnny “Seed” Adams, Art Kirkendoll, Jeff Swanner, Brad Wooten, Bob Kolovich, Barry Jewell and a host of others from Man and Chapmanville, including Lenore’s Bill Runyon, and Lord knows, I would be in softball heaven.
Speaking of “softball heaven,” player/manager Bob Meade and Luther Sheppard just gained a good left fielder.
Just wondering, though, is there wine in heaven?