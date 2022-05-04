If you’re like me, you may not like to watch the television news anymore. What’s taking place in Ukraine is just downright heartbreaking, and to watch the Putin-led destruction and killing is just totally depressing, especially when there’s not a darned thing that we can do about it. The fact of the matter is, though, we could very well be on the verge of a nuclear war — and I don’t have a bomb shelter.
Historians generally agree that the Cold War period existed from 1947 until 1991. Following World War II the United States and the Soviet Union began a nuclear weapons race that almost led to what could well have been the end of the world — at least as we knew it back then. Now, today, with Russia’s dangerous leader Vladimir Putin, and the crazy “kid” leader Kim Jong-un of North Korea in possession of nuclear weapons, Americans must take notice of more than just the unfortunate state of our economy. The question may be: “Is it time to build bomb shelters again? Or to teach our school children the ‘duck and cover’ routine that many of us went through in school while we were growing up?”
For those Baby Boomers who were around in 1962 when many of us were first experiencing television and the news, the Cuban Missile Crisis looms today as a scary time when the world was on the brink of a nuclear war, and from October through November of that year, some kids were not even allowed to play outside.
Russia has always had some unhinged leaders, and Nitka Khrushchev during that time was certainly one of them. Not only had he authorized the building of the Berlin Wall to separate East and West Germany, but he had made preparations to install missiles in Cuba, which, of course, is just 90 miles from the coast of Florida. This led to President John F. Kennedy ordering a naval blockade around Fidel Castro’s Cuba, which began a political chess game standoff between Kennedy and Khrushchev with millions of us serving as the pawns.
Finally, Khrushchev backed down, but not before Kennedy agreed not to invade Cuba. Castro later was quoted as saying he would have allowed the launching of nuclear weapons on America, because he knew Kennedy wanted him assassinated. “We took it for granted that it would become a nuclear war anyway, and that we were going to disappear,” said the Cuban leader.
Since “bomb shelter craziness” started in the 1950s, as did the “duck and cover” practices in schools, the missile crisis only served to heighten some folks’ need for their own personal bomb shelters. I remember people talking about putting canned food goods and other non-perishable items in secure places. Some people really were freaking out. Flashlight and radio batteries and first-aid kits were a must, as were candles. The talk was that you had to be prepared for 14 days of avoiding radioactive fallout. As I recall, most people in coal camps considered themselves “goners” in the advent of a nuclear attack — that is, unless coal mines, both abandoned and operating, were utilized. And, as I remember, that was the general plan.
Just as there still are fire alarm practices in schools today, during parts of the 1950s and 1960’s, both fire and atomic bomb drills were mandatorily done in most schools across the country. I vaguely remember the routine, which only helped to psychologically heighten our fears of a nuclear war. We were told that at either a warning being issued, or after seeing a large flash, we were to cover our heads with our hands and to try to get on our knees with our heads under the desk, if possible. I do not remember it being explained at the time, but I understand now that anticipated flying glass from imploding windows was the biggest reason for the drills we practiced.
Although it was and remains today unlikely that Logan County would be a nuclear target, shock waves from a nuclear blast somewhere else could eventually reach here. The result of which would be breaking window glass and other flying debris. We were also taught that if there was suddenly a brilliant flash that illuminated the sky, we were not to run to the windows to see what was going on. We were to do what we had practiced — the “duck and cover.”
The threat of a nuclear attack was so prevalent during the early ’60s that there were some people who had constructed very elaborate fallout shelters — some equipped with enough supplies to last for several years. Commercial business suddenly appeared offering home shelters called “safehouses.” One such deluxe model, which sold for $5,000, included a telephone, beds, toilets, and even a Geiger counter.
As an example of how scary the times were back then, one should know that New York City alone spent $159,000 on 2.5 million identification bracelets (dog tags) for students to wear at all times, the purpose of which was to be able to identify children who would be lost or killed in a nuclear explosion. Many other cities did the same thing.
Like most all southern West Virginians, while growing up I was sandwiched between two mountains and most of the time I could not see an approaching airplane, even though I could hear the engine noise. It was always an eerie feeling when a plane could be heard. It was even sometimes frightening when suddenly a sonic boom sound shook even the windows of coal camp houses.
Since everybody in the neighborhood came running out onto their porches to look up at the sky, I suspect the “duck and cover” routine we used in school was just a lost cause. We surely would have all been goners by looking into the bright light of an atomic blast. Perhaps, the only survivors would have been the folks tending their stills in abandoned mines, or even underground coal miners.
For those who don’t know, a sonic boom is a thunder-like noise a person hears when an airplane flies overhead going at a speed that is faster than sound. Known as a supersonic sound, I recall hearing that noise almost daily when I was a kid. I suppose there must have been a good deal of aerospace testing during that time period.
I don’t know if people living in or near the town of Logan in 1962 would have survived a nuclear blast and the radiation fallout that would have followed the explosion, but at least Loganites had four designated bomb shelters in the town. One was at the former White and Browning Building on Stratton Street that now is the home of Hot Cup cafe. Another one remains at the Logan Shriners Club on Main Street and yet another designated shelter remains at the Logan post office on Hudgins Street. All three locations have a sign describing them to be fallout shelters.
That’s probably great news for some of the local town drunks. Spread the word, folks, now you have a place to go whenever you get “bombed.” Personally, when I hear the words “duck and cover,” I do not think of the Cold War period some of us lived through or the school training. Instead, I remember the “duck and cover” antics of a world renowned champion boxer — a guy named Mohamad Ali.
According to some research I just completed, there are only three survival options when it comes to optimal protections from a nuclear blast — underground mines, caves, and government bunkers.
One other interesting fact I found when reading about nuclear blasts and fallout shelters is the recommendation that one should stay away from tall collapsing buildings that have outer walls for protection. Structures like, well, the Hot Cup, the Shriners’ building, and the Logan post office.
Oh, well, I suppose the government meant well back in 1962.
As for myself, I’ve already got an abandoned mine picked out for my family. I just need to finish stocking it up with my necessities. You know, things like store bought canned goods, home canned goods, jars of hot sausages, mixed nuts, and, of course, beer.
You might say that I’m getting ready for rootin’ tootin’ Putin.
