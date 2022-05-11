Although this column appears on Wednesday of each week, it has to be submitted to the newspaper editors five days earlier, which is Friday of each week. Therefore, as I write this, it is Friday, May 6, four days before the primary election in West Virginia and five days before this will appear in print.
I will go on the record in this writing by saying that there is going to be a great deal of turmoil and confusion in the voting process in Logan County, as well as many other places in West Virginia due to the redistricting done by the state Legislature.
Now, realizing that the election concluded yesterday and that I’m writing this four days before, I hope my prediction is wrong, but I believe voters will be going to the polls and leaving angry, some likely choosing to not vote at all. Here’s just one example why:
I live at Verdunville on Mud Fork and have done so nearly all of my life. I grew up just off the hill where Verdunville Grade School is located, and it is there that I have voted since I was 18 years old. Although I no longer live just off the school hill where I grew up, I am still only about a mile or so from Verdunville Grade School.
There are two polling places on Mud Fork. One is at Verdunville Grade School and the other is at Southern West Virginia Community College, which is about two miles from Verdunville. The college precinct is #55, while Verdunville precinct is #53. Although neither I nor my wife have (as of this Friday writing) been notified by mail that we will now be voting at precinct 55 instead of Verdunville, it was brought to my attention by others who did get notified by the county clerk’s office of the voting change.
At first, I just thought it was a technical mistake, but when I verified the change through the Secretary of State’s website, I went to speak with Logan County Clerk John Turner to see what the heck was going on, and why. John, who I consider a good friend, explained that it was not the Logan County Commission’s fault or his office. He said the situation was caused when the Legislature had to determine the boundaries to decide which districts certain House of Delegates and State Senate candidates would serve in. The goal, I believe, was to equalize the number of people living in each district.
This problem, which is causing county clerks statewide to pull their hair out, is supposedly caused by the delay in receiving the new census data and because of the implementation of a new statewide voter registration system.
I’m not pointing fingers, but I predict that this year’s local outcomes in the county election, which in some cases has been full of bitterness, will end up being decided by people who choose not to vote because of the redistricting situation. There are at least 1,900 people who are going to be affected by this challenge. And although some will likely go to the proper voting place, when they find out they can no longer vote at the polling place they’ve voted at — some for the last 30 or 40 years — they might simply just go home without voting.
Here’s an example of the total stupidity of the situation. Voters who live at 16 Coal Camp at Verdunville — some not more than 150 yards from the polling place — will now have to drive to SWVCTC to vote. People who even used to walk to the Verdunville polling place now will be redirected to the college to cast their ballots.
I realize one remedy to the situation is simply early voting. However, not everybody, including myself, likes to vote early and would prefer to vote on Election Day at the polling place where they may have voted all their lives. Also, I know when people find out that they have to go to another location to vote, they will be offered a provisional ballot by the poll workers, which means they can vote on a paper ballot at the precinct they are at. Unfortunately, many people will not agree to do that, some because they don’t trust the process.
As I’ve pointed out earlier, this writing is taking place four days before the election. So, by the time you read this, the election results will likely be in. And, although I won’t be surprised by a request for a recount in certain races, here’s what could be a factor in the final outcome.
First, there’s going to be a low turnout of voters. As of this writing there are around 11,000 registered Democrats in Logan County and a little over 5,000 Republicans. There also are around 5,000 other voters who are registered either as independent, nonpartisan, or registered another way. So, despite everything, there still are more registered Democrats than republicans and others combined. I personally believe there will be more Republicans and others voting in this year’s primary than there will be Democrats, and I will project a 30% to 33% voter turnout countywide.
When those independent or nonpartisan voters go to the polls (yesterday, of course) they will have to choose either a Democrat ballot or a Republican ballot. Amidst that confusion, I believe the voter, who, let’s say, is favoring one person or another in a county commission race, for example, may choose a ballot that the person they favor is not even on, be it Democrat or Republican.
Here’s what I mean. The unfamiliar independent or nonpartisan voter might really like John Turner or say, Circuit Clerk Mark McGrew, or someone else who’s seeking office. And, because they want to make sure they vote for that person — even though the candidate might be unopposed — he or she may ask for a ballot with their favorite candidate, which would mean they couldn’t vote for a candidate that they really preferred in another race because of having picked a Democrat ballot instead of a Republican ballot, or vice versa.
Any way it goes, I just hope those persons nominated who later get elected in November’s general election will truly work to make Logan County and all of West Virginia a better place to live.
Having said that, I have some very exciting news that will be announced in the near future. This news, I predict, will unlock some economic doors to the destiny of Logan County. An announcement should be made within about a month — surprisingly, after the election.
While some readers may think the coming news has to do with new Logan businessman Dongming Pan — who has many people wondering about his revitalization plans for the town of Logan — I can tell you that it does not, although Pan will soon be making some special announcements of his own.
There are other very important happenings that will occur soon in Logan County, all of which I will relay to you at the proper time. But for now, just sit back, relax, and be glad the election is over.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.