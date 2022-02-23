The buzz around the town of Logan lately has basically been, “Who is this Chinese guy, anyway?”
Well, his name is Dongming Pan and you might say that “Pan has a plan.” It’s a plan that some people may say is simply too good to be true. On the other hand, optimists may view his concept of the transformation of Logan as a godsend. Regardless, the rather tall and slender entrepreneur who supposedly had never even heard of Logan a year ago is quickly turning heads in a coal town where vacant buildings had become the norm rather than the exception.
Pan’s “plan” is to revitalize Logan with manufacturing jobs and to end homelessness in the town that once was a bustling city. So, the question is, why did the 54-year-old New Yorker choose Logan as the place he is investing at least a million dollars?
“I crossed the entire East Coast looking for the right buildings to buy,” explained Pan. “I almost made a deal in Pennsylvania, but the owner changed his mind at the last second.”
Explaining that property is extremely expensive in places like New York and New Jersey, Pan said he saw the online auction for what formerly was the Peebles store on Stratton Street. The auction ended with the owners rejecting the highest bid. However, Pan said he contacted Logan Mayor Serifino Nolletti, who helped him find out who to contact about the property.
“The mayor and Fire Chief Scott Beckett were very helpful in helping me to find the Realtor,” Pan said. Pan, having already secured three parcels of property that formerly belonged to The Logan Banner on Sept. 16, 2021, six days later appeared at a Logan City Council meeting to announce his plans for renovating the buildings and opening up businesses for manufacturing. Mayor Nolletti said in a newspaper account that Pan is hoping to employ 50 people at the Peebles location, paying salaries in the neighborhood of $40,000 annually.
While the China-born American citizen raised eyebrows with his council appearance, Pan wasted no time in showing that he intends to carry out his plan, as he immediately hired local people to begin cleaning out and then renovating the former Logan Banner building, former Letter Shop and what had been the pressroom on Charles Street. It was there that newspapers had over the years been printed for Logan, Boone and other counties.
Prior to the improvements being done at the locations, this writer, along with local historian Brand Ray Kirk and Courtney McCoy Quick, a historian in her own right, who has since opened businesses known as the McCoy Station in Logan, visited with permission all three locations.
After many years of abandonment, we found that homeless and others had created their own indoor community, especially at the four-story Charles Street location. Makeshift beds, sleeping bags, graffiti on the walls, and needles were visible throughout most of the structure, which years ago many years ago was known as the Armour Meat Co. distributorship.
While a facelift is nearly completed on the outside of the Stratton Street former Banner locations — which includes the installation of over 50 new windows — work is continuing on all other Pan-owned locations.
Pan said he is investing at least $200,000 in renovating the former Logan Banner properties, where he has already opened an office, even as remodeling continues. However, with business interests in numerous locations, including Great Britain and Italy, he remains a busy man.
During my first interview with Pan, he was in the Virgin Islands. During the more recent interview, the vibrant entrepreneur was preparing to fly to New York, where the following day he was slated to go to Las Vegas to meet on other business.
“I’ve traveled all over the world, but in Logan this is not the America I expected to see,” said Pan, who, after years of being in the United States finally became a naturalized citizen last August. “There are so many social issues,” said the man who was raised in Chinese poverty. “I can make things better here.”
Ironically, the biggest way Pan intends to revitalize Logan is by competing mightily against his former country of China. “I can beat the Chinese factories. I know the textile industry inside and out,” he declared, noting that shipping costs will be drastically reduced for companies seeking his manufactured goods.
According to Pan, some equipment has arrived for the former Peebles location, but a half million dollars’ worth of equipment to manufacture clothing goods there has been ordered. That location, when fully operational, according to Pan, will employ 50 to 60 people, using sophisticated machines that can produce — for instance — 1,200 shirts per hour. When fully operational, Pan said the clothing plant will be functioning 24 hours per day.
Having been in the import-export industry for 35 years, Pan said his time spent in Los Angeles, California, allowed him to develop business interests with many well-known fashion companies such as clothing giant Banana Republic. “I got to know a lot of business people there,” Pan explained. “We have orders already waiting to be filled.”
After the Chinese government relaxed the business rules in that country, Pan, who had studied corporate business at a Chinese university, in 1992 utilized $5,000 and opened up his first factory in what he called “my village” that employed 100 people. By 1994, he was visiting America for the first time and gaining new ideas.
A background check on Pan by this writer has confirmed that he is a legitimate businessman with at least five businesses incorporated in the United States. Information on overseas operations was not available. However, one corporate address for Pan is MeMe Worldwide, Inc., 200 West 67th St., New York, New York.
“I opened a factory in what was one of the poorest countries in the world, Afghanistan, and now that country is the second leading exporter in Asia,” Pan said. “We will welcome investors here. We will boost the economy and encourage business.”
Pan said he is even willing to make interest-free small business loans to help those interested in opening business operations in Logan.
So what plans does Dongping Pan have for the former Banner location and the Charles Street building? Among other things, Pan’s local office will be in the remodeled former Logan Banner publisher’s office, and a “community room” will be located where the newspaper’s composing room once operated.
“West Virginia has so many mountains and so much timber that can be used for industry,” Pan explained. “I intend to use West Virginia timber to manufacture products at the High Street location. We can produce windows, doors, skateboards, and many veneer products, and assemble them right here.”
Pan has already met with the Mingo County Development Authority and may purchase the former wood plant atop 22 Mountain at Holden, and he has indicated that furniture could be produced at that site. The property is located in Mingo County near the Logan County line and could offer job opportunities for both counties. “Windows that I have to pay hundreds for at places like Lowes, I can make here for around $50,” he declared.
Since Pan has been in the business of manufacturing yachts worldwide, it would seem that he should certainly know about wood products. He recently was looking into the purchasing of a boat marina at South Charleston.
Still, Pan’s concentration has been in Logan, where he says he is looking to purchase at least one more building. Future plans include living quarters for the homeless, a fast food restaurant, a craft beer restaurant, and even an internet café for young people.
“By the end of 2022, there will be no more homeless in Logan,” Pan declared. Already the man has visited with the homeless of Logan and purchased such items as sleeping bags and tents for them, so it would appear his intentions are realistic. Pan, still learning the English language, said bluntly, “I do what I say.”
So, the man who has promised to finish what he starts, has already aired two 30-minute radio segments explaining his plans, and he is investing a great deal of money into the town of Logan. He also has created a website — myLogantown.com — which he hopes people will visit and utilize.
“I am proud of being a part of a great country,” Pan said. “I will help to build back Logan.”
Pan said he had no political aspirations, and the controversial signs he had made and displayed concerning certain political officials were simply “because they are all millionaires who do nothing for the little people.”
On the local level, the guy simply known as Pan said Logan Mayor Nolletti and the “town” has helped him in his efforts to refurbish newly bought Logan sites. In other governmental areas, however, Pan said “Politicians are just power addicted.”
Pan said he can help in the coal business, too, because of his direct contact with family and friends who operate steel mills in China. “I can help people here sell their coal.”
I’m sure we all hope that Pan’s plans come to fruition. For God’s sake, why not?
I mean, heck, it would be nice for a change to buy an item with a label that says, “Made in the U.S.A.”
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.