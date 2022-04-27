The name Chafin is a well-accepted title in all of southern West Virginia, but in Logan County most knowledgeable people identify that particular last name to legendary Logan County Sheriff Don Chafin and Levisa “Chafin” Hatfield, the wife of William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield. Both people played key roles in Logan County history — which, amazingly, was never taught to me or others while students in the Logan County school system.
Ironically, however, it was a Chafin who did teach me and countless others the value of reading and to appreciate the importance of school and public libraries — although her method of teaching would never be allowed in today’s educational arena.
Virginia Chafin was one of my 4th grade teachers at Verdunville Grade School in Logan County when I was an impressionable kid, and it really doesn’t matter that I don’t even recall the subject that she taught, although I’m certain it wasn’t math. What does matter is how her unique classroom style broadened my imagination and caused me to want to read and to learn.
Every day during class with Mrs. Chafin, one of the female students would be directed to her desk and usually would sit down on the floor near a corner of Chafin’s desk. The girl would be given a small bottle of fingernail paint which would be utilized shortly thereafter to paint Mrs. Chafin’s toenails. It was a daily occurrence, and the toenail paint was always a bright red color.
As bizarre as it sounds, I loved that particular class because during the entire “painting session” our teacher would read from books, especially Nancy Drew mysteries. Each day she would read more and more chapters until the book was completed and another one was started. Since every book was a mystery, we looked forward to each day’s passage.
She was very good at articulating and capturing our imaginations with her descriptive words. Admittedly, though, there were some students who simply slept through the daily readings, and no one, including Mrs. Chafin, disturbed them while the rest of us were being mentally transported into the world of Nancy Drew in order to get our daily fix.
I have no idea if Mrs. Virginia Chafin was somehow related to the famous former sheriff of Logan County, but an odd twist to this story would come a few years later when I first checked out a book from the only public library in the county at the time. Shockingly, it would be several decades later that I would find out the library where I had been on Main Street of Logan was actually the former home of Don Chafin. In fact, it was where he and his family lived during the entire 1921 Blair Mountain ordeal.
There currently are several public libraries in Logan, Mingo and Boone counties. In Logan there is the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library at South Man, the Chapmanville Public Library in Guyan District and the Logan Public Library at Midelburg Island that opened in 1997.
Then, of course, there is my favorite library establishment, the Harless Library at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College at Mud Fork. The college, which opened in 1971 — the same year I graduated from high school — is located on what was formerly a large grassy field where I and others used to play tackle football.
I remember someone, not too long after the college opened, selling tee shirts with large letters of MFU printed on the front of the shirts. In smaller letters below, were the words Mud Fork University. I loved that $5 tee-shirt. I remember jokingly saying “they located the college right in the center of ignorance.”
Regardless, I write today, not only about the value of having easily accessible public libraries in local communities but because there are some folks in today’s technology sector who may not realize the importance of such places as campus libraries at Logan and Williamson. For an example, at just those two locations there are at least 60,000 books and more than 400 periodicals available, both in hand and on microfilm, as well as online.
In addition, there are approximately 12,000 reels of microfilm and 6,000 audiovisual titles, along with 42 computers, available for students and the public to utilize.
For me, the microfilm files are ever more tantalizing, for they contain the written words of our local history as reported beginning in 1911 at both the Williamson Daily News at Mingo’s Southern campus library, and at the Logan campus with newspaper accounts from The Logan Banner beginning as far back as the late 1800s. It is from this valuable resource that I am able to relay to you the following historical information — indeed, about the creation of Logan’s first public library and the turmoil of its survival.
By the 1920s during Logan’s economic growth, a group of local women realized the need for a public library. Miss Elizabeth Thurmond acted as the Logan’s first librarian when it was formed in 1926 by the Logan Woman’s Club, which was just formed one year earlier, its first quarters being the jury room of the old Logan courthouse. After four years there, the library was moved to Main Street at what was then known as the Chafin-Bland building, now vacant property used as a part of the Logan courthouse employees parking lot.
After a short stint at the Main Street location, jointly owned by Don Chafin and former Judge Robert Bland, the library, which continued operating through local donations of both books and money, moved to what was the old Guyan Bank building, which is now the location of Logan Bank and Trust.
Unfortunately, bad news came in February 1932 when it was announced that Don Chafin had purchased the old bank building. The Logan Banner headline read: “Guyan Bank Building Goes To Don Chafin; Library is Homeless.”
Despite the Great Depression and strife involving some of their husbands’ political disagreements, the Woman’s Club Library survived and was incorporated Dec. 23, 1946, as The Woman’s Clubs of Logan Library Corporation. Three days later, that corporation received its new home as a Christmas gift from Dr. N.E. Steele and his wife, Maude. The location on Main Street was the former home of Don Chafin.
Interestingly, included in the names as members of both the Library Corporation and the Woman’s Club were Mrs. Harry Robertson and Mrs. C.C. Chambers. Some readers may recall that Robertson was the wife of Harry Robertson, the confessed lover in 1932 of Mamie Thurman. Mrs. Chambers was the wife of Judge Chester Cush Chambers, who defended Clarence Stephenson in the murder trial of Thurman a few years before he became Logan’s only circuit judge.
It should be noted, too, that in 1926, six years before Mamie’s death, Chambers was announced as the “Worshipful Master” of the local Masonic Lodge, while Robertson was named as the organization’s treasurer. As a matter of record, it should be known that Mrs. Robertson, Mrs. Chambers and Mamie Thurman were each members of the Eastern Star, a body of the Masonic organization, as well as the Logan Woman’s Club.
Regardless, thanks to the efforts of the Woman’s Club members and many other women who followed them, the library and Woman’s Club grew to the point that by 1962 the Logan Woman’s Club consisted of 184 members who were determined to fight poverty and to promote economic opportunities for Logan County.
Some years earlier the Logan Woman’s Club organized what was titled “The Progressive Rejuvenation Development Enterprises, Inc.” in Logan. By 1957, the organization was renamed the Council of Pride. Today, some 65 years later, you may recognize the organization as PRIDE Community Services Inc. of Logan County, a nonprofit group whose annual budget has grown to around $8.5 million. PRIDE provides numerous services to both the young and old, and especially impoverished residents of Logan, and even a few other counties where weatherization programs are operated via PRIDE of Logan.
There is much more to the story of libraries and several other subjects mentioned in this narrative. To learn more about these topics, allow me to suggest a visit to a nice quiet library where the helpfulness of librarians such as Logan’s Kim Maynard at SWVCC’s Logan campus will assist you in finding just about anything you might be looking for.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.