When you’re restlessly sitting tight on two or three stories that you want to publicly convey but cannot do so because you’re waiting on certain actions and reactions to take place, you have to be objectively patient and simply find another topic to write about. Therefore, I will revert to what I prefer anyway — local history.

I do realize that many people reading this column today likely have heard of Jack Dempsey, the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world who grew up in Logan County. Dempsey’s story has been documented over the years, and his 68 wins and 6 losses boxing record that includes 53 knockouts pretty much speaks for itself. However, as you might guess, there’s a whole lot more history to Dempsey than has ever been told. His climb to the pinnacle of greatness is filled with local history.

