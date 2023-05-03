When you’re restlessly sitting tight on two or three stories that you want to publicly convey but cannot do so because you’re waiting on certain actions and reactions to take place, you have to be objectively patient and simply find another topic to write about. Therefore, I will revert to what I prefer anyway — local history.
I do realize that many people reading this column today likely have heard of Jack Dempsey, the former heavyweight boxing champion of the world who grew up in Logan County. Dempsey’s story has been documented over the years, and his 68 wins and 6 losses boxing record that includes 53 knockouts pretty much speaks for itself. However, as you might guess, there’s a whole lot more history to Dempsey than has ever been told. His climb to the pinnacle of greatness is filled with local history.
While Dempsey’s greatness was worldwide at one time, and he remains today as one of the top 10 heavyweights of all time, it is the people he associated with locally who, in my opinion, make his story interesting.
As most people know, Dempsey was born (1895) in Manassas, Colorado, a few years after his parents, Hiram and Celia (Smoot) Dempsey, moved from property they had owned at Holden in Logan County. Because of their Mormon religious beliefs, the Dempseys had originally headed to Utah. Jack was five years old when the family returned to Logan County, the place he would later in life still refer to as his home.
I have seen several Logan Banner newspaper accounts of Jack as a young boy setting bowling pins at a Main Street bowling alley location that would later become Goff Motors in Logan. He reportedly worked alongside a fellow named Osa Avis, who later became a noted sports editor for The Logan Banner. Dempsey, at the time a resident of lower Mud Fork, worked there until he secured a job in 1913 with Gay Coal Co. at Mt. Gay.
Reportedly, Jack was seen as “an awkward country boy” by locals who did not take his desire to box seriously. At the time, another Loganite by the name of Pat Canepa was in the local spotlight because he had been crowned the boxing champion of West Virginia. Dempsey challenged the state champion to a fight.
The details are sketchy, but the fight was to be held in Charleston, according to one newspaper account, which said Dempsey left Logan with a placard suitcase that contained “all his worldly belongings” and found lodging in a Charleston hotel.
However, when Dempsey was told he had to put up $30 in case he should decide to back out of the bout and return to his job as a coal miner, he was downtrodden. After failing to come up with the money, the fight was canceled, and Dempsey returned to his hotel room only to find that the hotel manager had confiscated his suitcase because he knew Dempsey did not have the money to pay for the room because of the fight cancellation.
It is said that Dempsey left Charleston, spent his last dollar on a pint of liquor, caught a freight train, and headed west. He next was heard from on the Pacific Coast, where he began fighting in mining towns there.
Having dropped out of school at the age of 16, Dempsey traveled about almost as a hobo, visiting saloons and challenging men to fight as a way of making some money. Eventually, he made a name for himself as “Kid Blackie.” At 6-1 and 187 pounds, Dempsey became a professional boxer in 1914 and competed until 1927. From 1919 until 1926 he was the reigning heavyweight champion and the “hero” of Logan County.
Although Jack Dempsey’s real name is William Harrison Dempsey, he began fighting as Jack when in 1914, Jack’s much older brother, Bernie, who also boxed, introduced him as Jack, when he substituted for his then-40-year-old brother at a match in Colorado. The fans did not like the substitution, but the undersized Dempsey knocked down his opponent six times in the first round and twice in the second round in an easy win. From then on, he fought as Jack Dempsey and was referred to as the “Manassa Mauler.”
Dempsey really gained fame when he defeated heavyweight champion Jess Willard for the heavyweight title in 1919, despite Willard being almost 6 feet 7 inches tall and 245 pounds. Accounts of the fight show that Willard suffered a broken jaw, broken ribs, several broken teeth, and a number of deep fractures to his facial area.
Naturally, there is a wealth of information concerning the fighting exploits of Dempsey that easily can be found by any interested party. Therefore, I will not bore you with those particulars and, instead, offer some other details that I find of interest.
For instance, while some people may know that legendary sheriff Don Chafin was a good friend of Dempsey and never missed a single match that he fought in after 1919, some may not know that he was sworn in as one of Dempsey’s personal bodyguards in 1923. There can be little doubt that Chafin gambled and likely won a great deal of money betting on Dempsey.
Speaking of gambling, it was reported that when Dempsey fought Gene Tunney in a 1927 Chicago rematch for the championship that brought in a record setting $2 million purse at the gate, gangster Al Capone offered to fix the rematch in Dempsey’s favor, but the referee was changed, supposedly to prevent that from happening. In 1930, Dempsey became the manager of a casino in Baja California, Mexico, reportedly financed by Capone.
Dempsey lost in a decision, despite knocking Tunney down in the seventh round, when many people thought Tunney should have been counted out. Tunney was paid a record $1 million for the match, which in today’s dollars would equal $15,600,000.
Also of interest is that, despite stories indicating Dempsey to have had a tough life, both he and his wife came from well-to-do families. Dempsey’s grandfather (William) owned much real estate, including 1,200 acres at Mud Fork, some of which was located at what is now named Dempsey Branch at the present site of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. He also owned property at Holden, which is where Dempsey’s father moved from Mud Fork.
The Holden property, consisting of 200 acres, sold for $600 and was located where the community of Main Holden would later be developed by Island Creek Coal Company. It was sold by Hiram Dempsey (Joe’s father) to Scott Justice, who was a prominent citizen and served as Logan County clerk when the courthouse caught fire and burned in 1912. Justice’s former home still stands on Cole Street in Logan.
Jack Dempsey’s mother was the former Celia Smoot, who came from the Daniel Smoot family that moved to Boone County in 1825. The Smoots were considered wealthy and possessed many slaves. Her father (Charles) married Julia Dingess, the daughter of a prominent family in Logan, where they moved.
When Mrs. (Dingess) Smoot died in 1855, Charles Smoot married Florence Greever, who was just 18 years old. Mr. Smoot died in 1860 and a few months later, his wife gave birth to the daughter who was destined to become Jack Dempsey’s wife. Celia’s great-grandfather, Daniel Smoot, was buried across the street from the Madison Civic Center in Boone County.
Her mother, following the death of Charles Smoot, married Simpson Ellis, who was a member of the Logan County Court. He was a brother to John B. Ellis, for which Ellis Hollow on Mud Fork was so named and it is the hollow where the current Logan Walmart sits.
It was in front of the farmhouse of John B. Ellis in a community that later would be named Hedgeview (No. 15 Camp) that a young Don Chafin would shoot and kill an unarmed man after a fit of road rage several years before he was to become sheriff in the Battle of Blair Mountain event of 1921.
William Harrison Dempsey, who became known simply as Jack, was one of the most popular boxers in American history. And, although his life story likely would not fit in the entirety of this newspaper, it is good to know that Logan County was a huge part of it all.
