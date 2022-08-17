Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Several years prior to the COVID situation, my wife and I made the decision that summer vacation visits to Myrtle Beach, Virginia Beach, Busch Gardens, the Outer Banks, Tennessee or just about any other getaway should be placed on the back burner of our lives, simply because we realized that we were consistently leaving West Virginia for other locations, when we really had not visited all of our own state. Something about that just didn’t make sense.

Oh, sure, like many folks, we had been to the usual places: Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Beckley, Wheeling, Morgantown, etc. However, as we later discovered, there is much more to West Virginia than just those locations and what they have to offer.

