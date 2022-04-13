Next month will be the primary election in Logan County and you will not find my name, nor any other magistrate’s name on the ballot when you go to the polls. In fact, magistrates will not be seeking office in West Virginia until 2024. And I must tell you that I will not be seeking reelection after the remainder of my current term expires.
I will also inform you that, as a magistrate, I am not allowed to campaign for any other candidate in any election. To do so would be to violate the code of judicial ethics. In fact, at least as far as the upcoming election goes, I will quote an old friend by saying, “I ain’t got no dog in that hunt.”
Therefore, I feel it pertinent to point out that recent photographs of dilapidated structures and illegal trash dumping in various parts of Logan County that I’ve posted on Facebook are for the sole purpose of pointing out situations that need to be resolved.
I wish to make it clear that I am not pointing a finger at any government body, municipality or individual. I am simply making the proper people and the citizens aware of what is an ugly situation that I’m sure everyone wants remedied.
I know what all the state and municipal codes say about abandoned and dilapidated properties, and I’m aware of the charges and penalties from simple littering to creating an open dump. Additionally, I must add that I realize there are a lot of legalities involved in just trying to resolve situations that are detrimental to the public safety — such as open garbage dumping that creates situations for rats, snakes and other varmints to thoroughly thrive — sometimes at the expense of neighbors who must pay for disposal of their own trash.
As always, I will incorporate some local history into my writing by telling you that the city of Logan grew so quickly at one point in the early decades of the last century that government leaders were perplexed as to how to handle it. Of course, there was no such thing in Logan as garbage service, so most residents of the town, including restaurant and hotel owners, simply dumped everything on the riverbanks of the Guyandotte River, which is now the Logan boulevard.
I think it was sometime in the 1930s that city government decided to create an official garbage dump, at least until it could afford to purchase a large incinerator. So, guess where the town officials decided to allow people to legally dispose of their trash.
Would you believe that location is now the site of McDonald’s fast-food restaurant beside the bridge leading into Logan? Of course, the ultimate result of dumping garbage at that location meant knowing that sooner or later the mighty Guyandotte would rise up and wash everything away during annually flooding. It was simply an accepted way of life back then.
From my own experience of growing up in a coal camp community, I can tell you that most people had steel barrels in which trash was deposited and burned about once a week. They were appropriately referred to as “burn barrels.” However, for those who had no barrels to burn trash in, they would dump it next to a creek and set it afire.
And for those who did burn their trash in barrels, when the barrels became full of ashes, they, too, would dump the material, usually next to a creek bank to await the flooding season. Tin cans that naturally did not incinerate were strewn up and down just about every creek in Logan County.
Folks, this is 2022, and it’s time that we all come together and work as a whole to create a better and cleaner Logan County, not just for ourselves, but for those folks we invite into the area, particularly trail riders.
I am aware of $10 million the federal government recently allocated to West Virginia for the specific purpose of removing dilapidated structures. What percentage of that money Logan will receive I don’t know, but we need to make certain that it, along with other funding, be used for the purpose it is intended.
Civic Groups such as the Lions Club of Logan have done more than their share of litter pickups in the county, only to return to the location cleaned up a few days later and find it littered once again. We should not expect these groups to continue to fight a losing battle.
Recently, Magistrate Joe Mendez, Prosecutor David Wandling, County Administrator Alvis Porter and I sat down together to discuss ways in which we might be able to sentence defendants to litter cleanups and to utilize inmates from the Southwestern Regional Jail to do the same.
It sounds easy to do, but it is somewhat complicated, especially when it comes to utilizing jail inmates to do the work, even though it would help alleviate the jail bill by giving inmates one day extra for every day he or she worked outside of the jail.
Remembering that those jail inmates in their orange jumpsuits were once used for litter cleanup, and even during the annual Freedom Festival in Logan, I spoke with jail personnel and others to see what happened to that program.
Amazingly, but not surprisingly, I was informed that county supervised inmates were used so frequently doing chores and work on private properties that jail personnel supposedly received so many telephoned complaints that jail officials chose to just shut the program down.
Perhaps we can work out the kinks to that former situation and ease the jail bill while at the same time help clean up the county. The public desires to see the color of orange along the roadsides picking up trash.
In the meantime, I must point out, as I have in the past, law enforcement, including DNR officers, are not to blame for the garbage dilemma and especially the dilapidated housing issue.
There are tremendous fines for those who choose to litter and even more gigantic fines and penalties for violators creating an open dump. I’m talking about thousands of dollars and many hours of community service.
I am not going to pretend to know the solution to the problem of littering, open garbage dumps and dilapidated and abandoned housing in Logan County. However, sometimes I feel like certain actions and activities are equivalent to putting lipstick on a pig.
We, as county citizens, can do so much better, and I feel we will.
In the meantime, don’t shoot me. I’m just the messenger.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.