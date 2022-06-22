My now deceased first cousin used to love to come to Logan County every summer, more specifically, Verdunville, just to hang out, which at the time I thought was somewhat bizarre. I mean, Pat was from Frazeysburg, Ohio, where he was also employed, and he had many options for his vacation. Why come to Mud Fork every summer to spend a week with my family?
As a grown man when Patrick Summerfield annually came to stay with my family, he always seemed very content just to be in Logan County. One of the first things he always wanted to do when he came for a stay was to travel to Mingo County and drive through the spooky Dingess Mountain Tunnel, which since has been reconditioned with pavement and new lighting.
Pat never sought to do anything special when he was in Logan — no movies, no clubs, not even a Morrison’s Drive-In visit. He was perfectly content with just sitting on my mother’s front porch during evenings, a Marlboro cigarette in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Near the edge of dark the sound of a whippoorwill could be heard coming from the hillside behind the post office, and Pat would never leave the porch until the cry of the lonesome whippoorwill had been exhausted.
My point in mentioning my cousin’s visits is that I now believe I understand why he chose my family’s modest home — aside from my mother’s biscuits and gravy breakfasts — to spend his vacation time.
You see, when you’ve been raised in a place where hills and streams are not off limits and the sounds of wildlife surround you daily, I believe it is easy to become complacent. I also believe that sometimes a typical “creek boy” can’t see the trees because of the forest, while outsiders to our Appalachian hills and valleys are often awed by the sheer beauty that surrounds us.
Despite over a century of coal mining and timbering, some of which has left scars on our mountains and contaminants in our waters, southern West Virginia continues to adhere to the words “Wild and Wonderful.”
I am always bumfuzzled whenever I see that West Virginia seems usually to be last in the good categories and near the top in the bad categories. Why should this be the case year after year? Why haven’t we overcome these shortcomings? Is it just our people? I don’t think so.
Just as water drips down, so does leadership. I don’t know of any simpler way to say it. Either you have leaders with “vision”, or you have leadership that does not.
Allow me to display a couple of examples in which there simply was a lack of vision, and it has for decades cost Logan County in many economic ways. Take for instance, in 1962 — when Cecil Underwood, who had been the youngest West Virginia governor ever elected when he won in 1956 — was in 1962 the vice president of Island Creek Coal Company.
Underwood told the Logan Kiwanis Club that Island Creek Coal Company was willing to deed its Mine No. 2 at Holden to the state if Logan County was willing to go along with the company’s suggestion. Here’s what The Logan Banner reported:
“A mine ideally suited for development into a mine museum has been offered to the State of West Virginia by Island Creek Coal Company,” said Underwood, who added that the company “today renewed its offer to cooperate in the development of a mine museum to add to the state’s growing tourist attractions.”
Island Creek officials said the worked out mine was “ideally suited for establishment of an exhibition mine.” The floor of the mine was said to be virtually level with the surface of the state road and the mine entrance was supported by a heavy rock portal. In addition, there was suitable parking for the public, according to the story.
The mine had opened in 1905 and produced 6,600,000 tons of coal before closing in 1923. It was reopened during World War II and then closed again in 1951. Coal was originally loaded by hand into wooden carts and hauled from the mines by mules to the side tracks, officials noted. Underwood told the Kiwanis Club members that some of the houses built there in 1904 were still standing and could be used as mining camp exhibits.
Well, Logan County did not embrace the idea and that lack of vision led to the City of Beckley in 1962 opening what was the first historic site dedicated to educating the public about coal mining. Although it closed for a while, it reopened in 2008 and serves as a preserved coal mine with daily tours and a history lesson to the public and school children.
This year marks the 60th year for the Exhibition Coal Mine, which was listed as one of the top 10 Best History Museums in the United States and draws at least 50,000 visitors per year. Following an underground tour, visitors are given a tour of a historically accurate coal camp.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988, it serves as a huge economic draw for Raleigh County.
Also listed on the National Register of Historic Places are two relics of history in Logan County, which include the Hatfield Cemetery at Sara Ann and the Don Chafin House in Logan. Unfortunately, after over 100 years of possibilities, the Hatfield Cemetery and its adjacent properties have been mostly left to fade away, despite thousands of visitors annually, even before the Hatfield-McCoy trails came into existence in 2000.
The Chafin House, which was donated to the Logan Woman’s Club of Logan in the 1940s, was neglected for decades and was literally falling in before current Logan County Commissioner Diane Barnette, along with a grant, was able to secure repairs and have a new roof placed upon the structure, as well as give the former home of the famous sheriff a new paint job. Like the Hatfield Cemetery, it is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
After decades of leadership wearing blinders, while other counties and towns utilized its history to move forward, it just might be that things are about to change.
Although I don’t want to spoil the “fun” for anybody else, I will tell you that I fully expect good things to be happening to these historic locations by October of this year. I know that an open house and reenactments will likely be created at the Chafin House and that a 5K “Redneck Run” is planned from Melville and will conclude at the Chafin House. Also, instead of runners wearing a number around their necks as in most marathons, all participants will be wearing a red bandana around their necks with a number displayed on it. More about this event will be broadcast later by the appropriate people.
Perhaps even more importantly is a special announcement concerning a monumental grant that will finally allow the Hatfield Cemetery to become what it should have been glorified as many years ago. Like the plans for the “Redneck Run” mentioned earlier, I will leave the details to others, but I will tell you that if all goes as planned at Sarah Ann, the wilderness — so to speak — will finally be opened to new tourism and economic possibilities.
Now, to show you where vision paid off, we merely need to look back at the beginning of the Hatfield-McCoy trails, which was the original idea of a man named Leff Moore. The system opened in 2000 with over 300 miles of trail operations and it continues to grow, now expanding into Kentucky and into Kanawha County of West Virginia.
With expansion inviting even more visitors to these hills, let’s hope Logan County, and especially the town of Logan, uses good vision in making sure we offer the best to these trail riders who come to ride in our mountains and to see the sights and wildlife that we too often take for granted.
For instance, not a single word was mentioned last year when it marked the 100th anniversary of the death of William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield. Do I need to tell you where he is buried? Could there have been a 100-year anniversary celebration for visiting trail riders and others in Logan?
It’s all about vision.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.