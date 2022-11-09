I have never been more frustrated with politics at every level — federal, state or local — and yet we have the best form of government in the world, or at least that’s what I hope.
As a person who has made quite a few trips around the sun in my lifetime, I have witnessed an incredible amount of corruption in the political ranks. From the 1972 Watergate scandal in Washington, D.C., to the “Logan County Five” fiasco and everything in between, I too often feel like politicians are like diapers. Changes need to be made regularly.
I wonder just how many people realize that since the turn of the century in 1900, there has been at least one political scandal in every decade since then in Logan County. That’s actually pretty amazing.
While I was on night duty about a week ago, I made my usual daytime journey to the Southern West Virginia Community College Library to review microfilm files that the folks there keep on record. While the library atmosphere there may not be quite as scenic or relaxing as a solid tee shot on a beautiful golf course, I find it conducive to my lifestyle of digging up historical bones.
Anyway, I decided to randomly choose a year from the microfilm files to see if there were any local political dysfunctions, as is the usual case for just about any date one chooses, I went with a year I really wasn’t familiar with, 1948. It did not take long to find political stories of interest.
Right off the bat, I was intrigued by the front page announcement of Logan Circuit Clerk Simon Dingess that he was becoming a candidate for sheriff of Logan County. The former Island Creek Coal Co. blacksmith for 15 years had been elected circuit clerk in 1932 and re-elected since.
What caught my eye was the following quote from Dingess: “I wish to say that I do not own or have any interest in the novelty or slot machine business which is being operated now in Logan County, or the nefarious business of bootlegging or other corrupt practices which destroy the morals of our young men and women and helps to increase crime by leaps and bounds.”
A few days later, another front page story quoted Dingess as saying “It is time to return county government to the people. During the past years we have witnessed the rise of a county regime which has been more concerned with profitable ‘sidelines’ than in the administration of the people’s affairs. Public office has become a means to enable such politicians to profit from these ‘sidelines’ and to protect them.”
Dingess further stated, “Good county government cannot be assured so long as the men in power are interested in selfish concerns and income rather than what the county pays them. … I seek election as sheriff with no intention of making money from pinball machines, slot machines, beer joints or appointments to represent various business interests,” said Dingess. “I have never been, nor will I be, interested in such sidelines.”
So it was that a three-term clerk was outright publicly accusing the sheriff (and others) of profiting from monies obtained from pinball and slot machines in various establishments of the county and from bootlegging liquor.
The truth is none of this was news to Logan Countians. It had been happening since at least the 1920s when back-to-back sheriffs Tennis and Joe Hatfield openly did the same thing — those actions even leading to the assassination of Logan’s police chief. All it was about then, and all it remained for many decades was simply who owned, operated, or controlled the machines, as well as certain political offices.
Although slot machines became legal in West Virginia in 1994, they were limited to the two thoroughbred and greyhound racing racetracks in the state. That all changed in 2001 when the West Virginia Legislature passed the “Limited Video Lottery Act,” which allowed legal slot machines in “adult environments” (mostly bars and liquor clubs) that obtained a Class A alcohol license.
As many of us know, the machines — video poker, pinball, and even juke boxes — had been operating virtually tax-free in Logan County establishments for many years before it became legal to do so. At least two familiar Logan County political families owned and operated these so-called “amusement machines” for many years prior to the gambling legislation.
Nevertheless, let us return to 1948 when the political battle then, as it is today, was all about political might and control. Here’s what I found to be astounding about that primary election, an election that came just three years after the end of World War II. It occurred in the community of Ethel, which at the time was one of the largest coal camp communities in Logan County.
The Logan Banner headline read: “Ethel Voters Locked Out.” The news story reads, “An election situation that has local lawyers puzzling their brains trying to arrive at a satisfactory solution grew out of a mix-up at Ethel precinct No. 50 where no votes were cast last Tuesday because of a controversy over what election officers were qualified to serve.
“The debate raged throughout the day with the Republican officers sitting tight. Legal advice from the prosecutor’s office was sought, but it served no purpose, and the result was that the precinct was not opened, and the Ethel voters were arbitrarily disenfranchised, and with each side blaming the other for the situation,” the Banner reported.
The story noted that “contrary to rumors that were circulated during the day, and which even went to the extent of machine guns being displayed and violence imminent several times, nothing of the sort occurred, eyewitnesses stated, and the whole thing ended peacefully when at the appointed hour for closing polls, 7:30 o’clock, the first agreement of the day was reached and it was decided to bring the ballot boxes and other supplies back to the county clerk’s office and make a formal report that no election had been held at Ethel.”
The grand jury for the May term was still in session and was faced with the situation of Ethel precinct not being opened and no votes being cast. Many witnesses, including appointed election officers and others who were involved, were to appear before the grand jury.
After 64 of 82 precincts had reported, Grover Combs was ahead of Simon Dingess, 4,803 to 4,464. I do not believe the Ethel precinct was ever counted, as officially no one had been allowed to cast a ballot there. What I do know is that Grover Combs defeated Dingess and served as sheriff from 1949 until 1953. Combs, who had no formal education, had formerly served as mayor of the town of Man and was a member of the Logan County Court (County Commission) for 18 years before becoming sheriff.
As a tidbit of history for you, it was Counts’ daughter who became the bride of Max Butcher, former Major League Baseball pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates.
The sheriff who was serving at the time that Dingess made his political allegations was Frank White, a former Logan City policeman, former county clerk, and former board of education member.
For the record, Grover Combs became the president of the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association and president of the National Sheriff’s Association. It was also Combs who became nationally known for his inauguration of the Junior Deputy Sheriffs Program which he started in 1949 for boys between 10 and 18 years of age.
Thousands of young boys enrolled into the program, which provided education and recreation and trained them to respect laws and property. It was during the Junior Deputy Program that Logan County obtained a much-needed recreation program, with football stadiums, playing fields and fieldhouses at Logan, Man and Chapmanville — things that were long overdue at the time.
Now, with the election of 2022 winding down just yesterday and this column being submitted for print last Friday, I have just two thoughts in mind.
First, I must point out that when Simon Dingess won his election as circuit clerk years prior to his filing for sheriff, the losing opponent blamed former notorious sheriff Don Chafin for instrumenting the scandalous win for Dingess.
Secondly, it appears from the record that it was a good thing that Combs became the sheriff of Logan County in 1949.
The moral of this story is that there are always two sides, each promising great things for Logan County and each pointing fingers at the other side.
With another election over, I ask, “Can we make it through a decade without another political scandal?”
Folks, I seriously doubt if Logan County can make it to even New Year’s Day.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.