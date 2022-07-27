Work has started on the Dingess Street property in Logan recently purchased by Dongming Pan. The first stage of the renovation involves the removal of the carpet that has been in the buildings for who knows how long. Regardless, the 1970s look there will soon get an economic facelift.
Unless you’ve just awakened from a coma or otherwise never read a newspaper or don’t look at social media, you should know that the Dingess Street real estate is the third transaction made in Logan by Dongming Pan, who has helped reenergize Logan by already investing over a million dollars in a town that has seen some buildings fall down, while others are boarded up, and still some structures just sit vacant.
Of course, Logan is not the only southern West Virginia town that lost its splendor many years ago. A simple trip to McDowell County — be it Iaeger, Welch or Northfork — will leave a visitor with a depressed state of mind. And, like so many other former coal mining areas, Williamson and Madison have also seen their glory days fade away over the past several decades; a population decline due to loss of employment being the biggest contributing factor.
But I can tell you this much. I’d be willing to bet the farm I don’t own in Georgia that Williamson, Madison or any other locality would like to see someone sink a million dollars into their community in one way or another.
In Logan, and likely any coal town, people understandably might be suspicious of a person who comes out of the blue and announces investments in a community that is said to possibly lead to many manufacturing jobs. The question understandably is “Why did a guy from China — although an American citizen — choose Logan to do this?”
Pan, who has business interests in other parts of America as well as in some foreign nations, explained that he was able to purchase the properties in Logan much cheaper than other real estate he had looked at elsewhere.
“I crossed the entire east coast looking for the right buildings to buy,” Pan explained. “I almost made a deal in Pennsylvania, but the owner changed his mind at the last minute.”
Pan said he saw the online auctioning of the former Peebles building on Straton Street about a year ago, and when the bids were rejected, he came to Logan seeking how to contact the local Realtor. Pan had already purchased the former Logan Banner property, which now has been renovated.
From the beginning, Pan has announced his plans to revitalize Logan with manufacturing jobs and to end homelessness in the county. Currently, not even a year into the projects, the plan continues with some additional undertakings planned — including a craft beer distillery, steak house, and a rooftop restaurant. With the needed machinery now arriving in Logan, clothing and textile production at the former Peebles site is also slated to begin soon.
Pan has announced that 20% of all money made at his establishments will be given to local charities.
So, why is it that some people are so skeptical about Pan’s hopes for Logan? Well, here are two probable reasons.
First, whether on his own thinking or not, shortly after obtaining the Peebles building across from the Logan County Courthouse, Pan instructed workers to place large banners on the building displaying his political views concerning government corruption. That display did not go over well with many folks, including some local government officials. Those banners have long since been taken down. I think Pan discovered that it is best to keep your political opinions to yourself, especially in Logan.
The following is another possibility that causes some agitation by not just Loganites, but many Americans across this nation. However, before engaging in the following, just remember that Pan’s plans are to make products in America and sell them even cheaper than Chinese produced material.
“I can beat the Chinese factories,” Pan said. “I know the textile industry inside and out.”
Pan, an American citizen who grew up in Chinese poverty, said he believes in helping the less fortunate, as evidenced by his plans to open a homeless facility in Logan prior to Christmas. Pan does not like to refer to it as a shelter, as that word, he believes, is a better fitted for animals.
Unfortunately, here’s what doesn’t help the local situation, at least from an American viewpoint in which we continue to see most products stamped with the “Made in China” insignia:
n The Cleveland Cavaliers: purchased by Chinese Investor Group led by Jiahua Huang.
n The Donald J. Trump signature clothing selection; made in China.
n Campbell’s Soup Company, which has factories in China, Canada, America and a dozen other countries, has headquarters in Camden, New Jersey, but was purchased by an undisclosed Chinese company. The Chinese consume approximately 300 billion servings of Campbell’s soup per year.
n American Tourister, headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and American Eagle Outfitters, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Both are retailers, and despite their names, their products are manufactured in China.
n Barbies. Even this famous doll brand that was first introduced in America in 1959 has never been made in America. Mattel, which is the company name, first opened in Japan and now has two factories in China.
n G.I. Joe: America’s fighting military hero doll, owned by Hasbro, is primarily made in Taiwan and China, but the company was reported to have been relocating to even cheaper sources of labor in India.
n Black and Decker Corporation, despite having 30 factories in America, has the majority of its manufacturing taking place in China.
n Rawlings, with company headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, is synonymous with most American sports, and its baseball gloves are preferred by most major league players. The majority of the company’s products are made in China. Curiously, major league baseballs are made in America, while minor league baseballs are produced in China.
The fact is that I could go on and on about products that are manufactured in China and companies that are owned there that most of us think of as American-owned — the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Hilton Hotels, Hoover, Motorola. General Electric, etc. Nonetheless, it’s not just the Chinese that are in bed with American corporations.
So, if one wants to point to China as a problem with our country’s labor force, you might as well utilize all of your fingers to point them at other countries, too. For instance, the Chrysler Building, a longtime New York City fixture, is owned by SIGNA Group, an Austrian company; Alka-Seltzer, produced by Bayer, is a German company; Frigidaire, purchased by Electrolux, is now a Sweden-owned operation; CITGO, founded in Oklahoma in 1910, is majority-owned by a Venezuelan company.
Firestone, although headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, was purchased by Bridgestone, which is a Japanese-owned corporation. Based in Tokyo, the purchase price for Firestone was $2.6 billion. But wait, Bridgestone didn’t stop there. The conglomerate also decided to purchase Purina, another Nashville-based operation.
Still, here’s some more intriguing news: Holiday Inn, owned by International Hotels, is based in England, while America’s refrigerator staple — Hellman’s Mayonnaise — is now owned by an English corporation that spent $20.3 billion to obtain it.
The list goes on and on. American Apparel, the retailer that once prided itself with the slogan “Made in America,” is now owned by a Canadian corporation, as is the fast food giant, Burger King, while Ben and Jerry’s ice cream was bought fin 2020 by England’s Unilever Corp., for an astounding $326 million.
Now, brace yourself, sports fans, for this one: Budweiser beer is now owned by a Belgian company, InBev, which renamed itself Anheuser-Busch InBev. The company also owns a number of the world’s most popular beer brands, including Corona and Stella Artois.
So, the way I see it is like this. After you get your new tires on your vehicle and decide to go home for a sandwich that you put mayonnaise on, perhaps you can relax with either a serving of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, or better yet, perhaps an ice-cold Bud Light.
Meanwhile, I can’t wait to see what products are going to be made right here in America. More specifically, Logan, West Virginia.
Now, just where did I put that Alka-Seltzer?