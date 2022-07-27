Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Work has started on the Dingess Street property in Logan recently purchased by Dongming Pan. The first stage of the renovation involves the removal of the carpet that has been in the buildings for who knows how long. Regardless, the 1970s look there will soon get an economic facelift.

Unless you’ve just awakened from a coma or otherwise never read a newspaper or don’t look at social media, you should know that the Dingess Street real estate is the third transaction made in Logan by Dongming Pan, who has helped reenergize Logan by already investing over a million dollars in a town that has seen some buildings fall down, while others are boarded up, and still some structures just sit vacant.

Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.

Tags

Recommended for you