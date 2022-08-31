Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Recently, I used Google to ask a simple question: “What is Logan, West Virginia known for?”

I thought there might be some interesting answers, like Logan County producing more veterans of foreign wars than any other county in West Virginia, or perhaps some mention of former all-pro football greats like Charlie Cowan and Lionel Taylor. I considered there might be a mention of a former major league baseball star, Max Butcher, or even former world champion heavyweight boxer, Jack Dempsey — all of whom are former Logan Countians.

