From week to week, I usually never know what I am going to write about until I sit down to scribe this weekly column for which I owe two former Logan Banner employees for their patience and encouragement several years back. First, I compliment Martha Sparks for guiding me on how to properly use a computer to navigate those stories to her when she was editor of The Logan Banner. It was Martha (please don’t burn her house down) who allowed me to return to newspaper writing. I’ve written 404 weekly columns since that time in 2014.
Martha, in my opinion, helped save The Logan Banner from extinction by her multi-purpose work several years back when ownership changed and drastic cuts and changes were made, including the disposal of hundreds of valued pictures The Banner had in storage — John Kennedy and Robert Kennedy in Logan at separate times, Eleanor Roosevelt in Logan, Jack Dempsey, Don Chafin, and numerous movie stars who had visited Logan in its hey-day, and so many more — nearly all of which were captured in 8-by-10 photographs back when a photographer was special with the newspapers. Thankfully, that company no longer owns the newspaper.
Also, I must thank former Banner reporter/editor Owen Wells, who educated me in many ways, and edited, as Martha mostly did, many of my weekly ramblings. A quiet behind-the-scenes type of guy, I believe Owen should be incorporated into the “Young Guns Club” of Logan County, a group I’ve formalized in my mind as visionaries in the future of Logan County. The time has come to rejuvenate forward thinking, and it’s just around the political corner.
Anyway, it is my belief that fair and impartial reporting is one of the most important aspects of a community. Frankly, it is the fear of many powers that be — at any level — that certain shenanigans, whether illegal or just improper, could be exposed to the public. Therefore, a good newspaper is essential to any community. However, as I have seen in my past career, corruption and biased reporting, can also exist within the confines of a newsroom. That is not the case with this or any other newspaper that you’re reading this in today.
Having said all of the above, allow me to waiver from the usual narratives and print some of the comments from readers who now call home somewhere else besides Logan County. Over the years, I have received numerous letters, calls and emails in regard to their former homeplaces in these West Virginia hills.
Here’s an email I received back in April from Richard Moreno, a fellow who recalled the days of yesteryear while growing up in Logan. “I am an ex-Loganite now residing in Thailand, and I am a regular reader of The Banner online and its Opinion section, particularly your always interesting columns dealing with Logan County history. Your March 30, 2022, article about adult softball has prompted this email.
“I was born in Logan in 1936 and educated there through high school, and I recall that in the early 1950’s I began watching adult softball games on what was then called Midelburg Island which was home to the high school and to baseball fields and three or four softball fields, where beginning each May, the Logan Businessman’s Softball League played exciting, highly competitive fast-pitch games on weekends.
“There were six teams in the league during the early ’50’s: The Smoke House, Silver Brand Clothing, Southern Auto, Guyan Machinery, The Kilowatts (the Appalachian Power Company team), and the Big Dollar Store. The Smoke House, the perennial league champions it seemed, had a fabulous pitcher, a fellow named Nisbet, who was essentially one-armed (the other being withered), and he pitched with blazing speed and could make the ball rise or drop precipitously.
“I was always drawn to his exciting pitching and because the Smoke House players consistently hit the ball far and sharply. The Smoke House itself had another beloved sports connection for me; that being a blackboard covering a large portion of the side wall on the right side as one walked in, upon which they posted in chalk the inning-by-inning line scores of the day’s major league baseball games. The data being received every few minutes over the Western Union ticker.
“I understand from other ex-Loganites with friends still in Logan that someone has bought and has redone interior work on the old Appalachian Power administrative building on Main Street on the block up past the Logan Theatre. Also, that someone has put a small distillery and restaurant and an axe throwing arena in behind the post office building (in a wholesale warehouse type building).
“It is wonderful that some entrepreneurs are putting some new life into Logan.”
Moreno is retired from the U.S. Army
Well, it certainly is good to know that former Logan people are enthused about some changes that are happening. Unfortunately, there are too many people who reside here who seem to care less and even some that hope certain business people fail.
Now, as I try to do each week, I will update you on some local happenings.
To begin with, the former Appalachian Power building on Main Street was auctioned off June 9 and Aurora Development Group LLC purchased the property for $98,000. Originally, all I was told was that two plastic surgeons had won the bidding war.
I do not know the group’s plans for the building or for the 21 parking spaces that came with it, but officers of the group are Robin Aurora and Shweta Kathuria. They are listed as the only two organizers of the company, whose address is listed as Huntington, West Virginia.
There is a long history associated with the building that some people may recall once was the location where Appalachian Power customers went to pay their electric bills. Much later, the Logan County Commission leased it for use as the Logan prosecutor’s office as well as home confinement offices. There is an interesting story about the building that remains to be told.
Meanwhile, it is my understanding that the commission invested at least $70,000 in the three-story building — not counting rent — and still had to relocate those offices to the former Raymond’s building beside Logan Bank and Trust because of unresolved sewage and electrical problems at the old building. The structure beside the bank was also the site last used by Blair Law Offices, formerly owned by attorney Mark Hrutkay. As of a few days ago, the elevator in the building was out of order.
While on the subject of buildings, real estate in the town of Logan seems to be a hot commodity lately. The latest transaction involves the sale of the building next to the former Logan Theatre on Main Street across from the courthouse. The property has some vacant storefronts and also is home to Dan and Dave’s Sporting Goods, which will continue business as usual.
It was purchased for $20,000 by J.T. Online LLC, with a mailing address of 169 Nighbert Avenue, Logan. Considering that former renowned Logan sheriff Don Chafin and former Logan judge Robert Bland paid $45,000 for it in 1920, $20,000 would appear to be a good deal.
Like all the properties in Logan, the Main Street properties involve a lot of history. After Chafin and Bland were partners in ownership of the premises, it would a few years later become the first Kroger store in Logan County.
It is interesting to note that Judge Bland, along with attorney Robert Greever, also had built and owned the former Appalachian Power building previously mentioned. The present parking lot at the location became the offices of the Logan Democrat newspaper. Greever also would later open the first radio station in Logan, WLOG radio. A portion of the building also once served as the Logan post office before the current post office opened in 1936.
With the renovation that has occurred in several other parts of Logan, including McCoy Station, and the former National Bank building and the newest transaction on Dingess Street by entrepreneur Dongming Pan, could it be that the town is about ready to be taken off life support?
Let’s just hope the fresh oxygen is not just a bunch of hot air.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.