There is one thing in this world that I am afraid of, and you might be surprised to know that it is not spiders or snakes or even a crooked politician. It is in fact, just heights.
Despite getting dizzy from just looking out of an enclosed four-story hotel window or even standing on a paint ladder, I have no fear of flying in an airplane or enjoying the view from a passenger side window thousands of feet above the ground. Nevertheless — sometime in the year 1972 — I was a bit queasy as the airplane lifted off from what was to become Yeager Airport in Charleston headed for National Airport in Washington D.C.
Despite being a passenger alongside West Virginia Sen. Robert C. Byrd, I didn’t hesitate when the stewardess asked if I needed anything to drink. I was only 18 back then, but that was the legal drinking age at the time. I am not, nor have I ever been, a liquor drinker, but that evening I ordered one of those small plastic bottles of Jim Beam that one can get in most flights, thinking it would calm my nerves.
Having no idea just how long it took to get to D.C., I sipped on the drink that I had poured into a small glass with ice and Coca-Cola. Before I could even finish that drink, the plane was landing in our nation’s capital. Remembering the 17-hour Greyhound bus ride I had taken once before in a snow storm to get to D.C., I immediately became a fan of air travel.
To truly enjoy our Appalachian beauty and to realize just how many hills and hollers there are in West Virginia, air travel, be it by helicopter or plane, is the scenic way to go. However, navigating into what were the first air fields in Logan County would not have been my idea of fun travel.
As far as I can tell, there have five places in Logan County that were used to land airplanes, and that includes the Logan County Airport now located at Melville, which is about five miles from Logan just off the old road still used to get to deserted Blair and Sharples.
I’ve found stories where small airplanes landed at Ellis Addition when it was also used as a ball field and a carnival attraction. There also was what was in 1952 described in The Logan Banner as “the old Logan airport,” which was located just outside of Chapmanville. It was the first “airport” in Logan, opening in 1937. Of course, on the other side of Chapmanville toward Logan, there is the location of Airport Road and there are those still living today who remember airplanes landing there, too.
But the story of aviation in Logan County really can be characterized by an airport that was located across the Guyandotte River from Taplin, nine airline miles from Logan, and on the old road to Man.
Given state approval to open in 1946, the small airfield was named as the Logan Airport and was free to anyone wanting to land there. Over the years, many top officials flew to and from the Taplin site. During the 1960 presidential election campaign, persons some people have referred to as the “bag men” landed there with suitcases said to be filled with cash for the Logan County campaign of John F. Kennedy.
Grady Yeager, a relative of Major Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the first man to fly faster than sound, was a partner, along with W.O. Fielding, in the venture at Taplin. At one time, there was a pilot’s association in Logan County consisting of 25 members.
In 1938, Grady Yeager was authorized by the postmaster general to cooperate in the National Air Mail Week campaign by flying the mail from Logan to Charleston and returning. Some readers may remember when sending a letter cost extra at the post office if you wanted it sent via “air mail.”
As jet planes became the norm in America, the small Taplin airport with a swinging bridge that led to it sort of faded away, as it was not the easiest place to try and land an airplane. Several accidents were attributed to the air field.
In May 1960 three people died instantly when their four–passenger single engine plane crashed on a dirt road at Earling. Jack Justice, 35, the son of Mrs. Ersie Justice of Logan, was one of the victims. At the time, Mrs. Justice operated the Justice Hotel on Main Street in Logan, which was located near what is a parking building now beside United Bank. Her son had visited Logan on business from Portsmouth, Virginia, just the day before and was headed back to his job when the accident occurred. He was not the pilot of the airplane.
There were several airplane mishaps involving the Taplin site, but one photograph that will capture the eye of a curious history buff can be found at the Logan visitor’s center on Corridor G just below the Fountain Place Mall.
Some photographer captured the picture of a single engine craft that slammed into the top of one of the finest homes found in Logan in 1938. The two-story house was owned by K.F. Deskins, for which Deskins Addition is so named. It is believed the plane was attempting to land at the adjacent Ellis Addition ballfield site.
Although aviation was a fairly big deal back when highways were not so easily navigated to and out of Logan from places like Charleston and Huntington, which could help account for why local businesses thrived back then, today it’s easy to drive to out-of-county locations, but, unfortunately, there are far too many people who have found other ways to get high.
On the bright side, at least those people are not piloting an aircraft.
