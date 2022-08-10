Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

You can choose just about any year in Logan County’s colorful past, especially 1910 through 1960, and there will always be two things that stand out in every era — murder and politics — which sometimes go hand-in-hand. The bottom line is: Murders can be political, and politics can be murderous.

The years of 1916 and 1917, particularly, deserve to be anointed as important in Logan County history for many reasons, most importantly because coal mining was making Logan grow by leaps and bounds and because the most notorious sheriff in West Virginia history — and an important one in the archives of this nation — got away with murder, and he wasn’t even the sheriff at the time. Oh, how local history may have been altered had Don Chafin, who would in 1921 gain fame as the “savior” of Logan in the battle of Blair Mountain, been rightly convicted of the cold-blooded killing of Frank Kazee.

Tags

Recommended for you