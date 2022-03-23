Every so often I think we Americans have lost our minds. We’re the nation that put a man on the moon, conquered polio with vaccines and gave lift to air travel. We used our brains and science, and they guided us to healthier, longer lives. But a pandemic, related stresses and irrational politics have led us down some weird paths.
As reported by Caity Coyne in this newspaper, one such path that thankfully had a dead end this year was a bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates to “recognize natural immunity as a substitute for vaccination.” The bill passed the House of Delegates 66-28, but the Senate Committee on Government Organization voted it down on an 8-6 voice vote. It is a very good thing this bill died.
What “biological immunity” really means is confusing. Some say that having had the disease confers better immunity and disease protection than the vaccine. Studies to date suggest that vaccine immunity is often stronger than natural immunity, but I don’t know anyone who wants to test that for polio.
Vaccines work. Some are 100% effective and others less so. But the end result is that smallpox and polio are no longer issues because of vaccinations. This newspaper recently reported that there were over 6,500 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia; almost 87% of them occurred in unvaccinated individuals.
It’s worrisome that some people now believe that we don’t need childhood vaccines. They want to do away with the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella, also known as German measles), since we don’t see those illnesses very often these days.
Of course not. Most American children have been vaccinated against MMR. Until now, West Virginia has been considered one of the best states in protecting our children and, therefore, the whole community from preventable communicable diseases.
Two of my personal real-life experiences should exemplify why we can’t depend on “natural immunity.” A half century ago, before the MMR vaccine was available, our 4-year-old son came down with mumps. He was extremely sick for three days, and when I asked my physician if there was anything I could do to prevent me from catching mumps, I was informed that “you must have natural immunity … all the kids had mumps when you were growing up.” That may have been true, but I apparently didn’t have them. Having an extremely severe case of mumps as a mother of two for three weeks made it clear natural immunity didn’t work for me.
A half-century later, I signed up to volunteer at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where full vaccination status was required to avoid spreading disease there. I informed them I had all the childhood diseases, but an antibody check revealed that I had no antibodies to measles, which was remedied by immunization.
The upshot is we have no way of knowing who has “biological immunity” to any particular communicable disease, and we are playing Russian roulette if we think we do. It is a very good thing that the “biological immunity” bill was voted down in the West Virginia Legislature this year. With luck and better information, that bill won’t return next year.