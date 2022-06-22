Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49

September and October 1947

Sept. 3 — St. Louis: US lifts ban on export of radioactive isotopes.

Sept. 6 — St. Louis: Isotopic bids made by 30 nations, including U.S.S.R.

Sept. 9 — Argentina grants vote to women.

Sept. 12 — Pittsburgh: eight-day strike ends with wage hike of 15 cents per hour.

Sept. 13 — New Jersey: NBC votes to ban crime shows before 9:30pm.

Sept. 18 — New York: Soviet delegate Vishinsky tells U.N. General Assembly U.S. seeks war.

Sept. 23 — New York: U.N. rebukes Soviet Union, votes to consider Greece, Korea and Italy.

Sept. 28 — U.S.: U.N. asked to end Soviet control over Yugoslavia, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Rumania.

Sept. 30 — New York: Canada, Argentina elected to seats on U.N. Security Council.

Oct. 5 — Warsaw: Communists of nine nations form Comintern to fight U.S. “imperialist hegemony”.

Oct. 13 — Jerusalem: Bomb blasts U.S. Consulate.

Oct. 14 — Yeager breaks sonic barrier for first time.

Oct. 17 — New York: U.S. asks U.N.-supervised Korean elections.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

