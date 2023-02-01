DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Feb 1, 2023 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59March and April 1952Mar. 3 — U.S. Supreme Court upholds New York’s Feinberg Law banning Communist teachers. Mar. 11 — Ike defeats Taft, Kefauver beats Truman in New Hampshire primary.Mar. 19 — Philippines: Erupting volcano thrusts crater 250 feet above water near Luzon.Mar. 20 — Sen. William Benton likens McCarthy to Hitler.Mar. 22 — A series of tornadoes swept down like a bomber squadron and left 200 people dead and over 2,500 injured in five Mississippi Valley states.Mar. 26 — McCarthy sues Sen. Benton for libel, conspiracy.Mar. 29 — Washington: Truman pulls out of presidential race.Apr. 8 — Truman orders seizure of steel mills to avert strike.Apr. 11 — Puerto Rico: N.Y.-bound DC-4 crashes, killing 52.Apr. 18 — L.A.: 29 killed when C-46 airliner crashes into hill.Apr. 19 — Ohio Congressman George Bender asks Truman impeachment for steel seizure.Apr. 27 — Azores: 176 lost as destroyer Hobson collides with aircraft carrier Wasp.Apr. 29 — Germany: Air France plane attacked by Soviet MIG-15 enroute from Frankfurt to Berlin. Compiled by Lifestyles Editor Phyllis Stowers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Bill would empower WV school systems to combat food insecurity, mandate local data collection WV Senate passes bill to change vehicle inspections to every two years CHURCH LISTINGS The Cincinnati Reds Caravan stops in Barboursville Justice signs DNR power expansion bills into law that Senate had passed before releasing bill text WV Senate committee sets aside coal industry reservations to advance bill that would designate natural gas power sites LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Lincoln Co. Clerk seeks new employee Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.