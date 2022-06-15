DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Jun 15, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-49July and August 1947July 9 — Greek govt. arrests 2,800 leftists.July 12 — Paris: 16 European nations meet on Marshall Plan without participation of Communist states.July 17 — Washington: Eleanor Roosevelt accepts French military decoration for late FDR.July 19 — Rangoon: Burma premier and five top aides assassinated.July 29 — Bucharest: Communist-dominated govt. dissolves Peasant Party.BIRTHJuly 9 — O.J. Simpson, American football great.Aug. 4 — Austria: Soviet occupation army takes U.S. Vacuum Oil and U.K. Shell refinery as German assets.Aug. 20 — Truman predicts U.S. govt. will end fiscal year with record surplus of $4.7 billion.Aug. 21 — New York: Italy and Austria barred from U.N. by Soviet veto.Aug. 22 — Jewish refugees on Exodus debark in Hamburg after refusing to enter France.Aug. 22 — Cairo: Egyptians riot against U.N.Aug. 23 — Margaret Truman appears as soprano soloist in Hollywood Bowl.Aug. 27 — London imposes war curbs on food, motoring, travel.Aug. 31 — Britain opens Harwell, her first atomic power plant. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News First responders tighten belts as fuel prices hit budget Two sentenced for damaging mine Buzzer-beater gives North girls win Off-grid living beckons more than just hardy pioneer types No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking CHURCH LISTINGS Wilson looks to bring family perspective to BOE Lincoln outreach program to host recovery event Sept. 10 Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.