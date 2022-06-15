Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-49

July and August 1947

July 9 — Greek govt. arrests 2,800 leftists.

July 12 — Paris: 16 European nations meet on Marshall Plan without participation of Communist states.

July 17 — Washington: Eleanor Roosevelt accepts French military decoration for late FDR.

July 19 — Rangoon: Burma premier and five top aides assassinated.

July 29 — Bucharest: Communist-dominated govt. dissolves Peasant Party.

BIRTH

July 9 — O.J. Simpson, American football great.

Aug. 4 — Austria: Soviet occupation army takes U.S. Vacuum Oil and U.K. Shell refinery as German assets.

Aug. 20 — Truman predicts U.S. govt. will end fiscal year with record surplus of $4.7 billion.

Aug. 21 — New York: Italy and Austria barred from U.N. by Soviet veto.

Aug. 22 — Jewish refugees on Exodus debark in Hamburg after refusing to enter France.

Aug. 22 — Cairo: Egyptians riot against U.N.

Aug. 23 — Margaret Truman appears as soprano soloist in Hollywood Bowl.

Aug. 27 — London imposes war curbs on food, motoring, travel.

Aug. 31 — Britain opens Harwell, her first atomic power plant.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

