The June 18 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported
River Valley reluctantly closes child care center; Magistrate McCormick cleared of all ethics charges; Arrest made in fatal DUI case; Salt Rock man and girlfriend commit suicide at their home last week; Airport site study announced; School board will receive $304,000 from state; Reader thanks LCOC for all their help and caring; It takes a sense of humor to be a West Virginian; Grandparents have rights, too; American Legion helps flood victims; Hamlin car club members restore a piece of automotive history, a 1965 Plymouth Fury; Marsha Starr holds her award with Hamlin Elementary Principal Charles McCann; Kids can learn to enjoy veggies; Columbus student, Nicole Adkins, with county ties, is going places; protecting our rivers with responsible stewardship; William Jarrod Chapman of Alum Creek, in a class of 63, graduated with a Doctor of Osteopathy from WV school of medicine in Lewisburg; Pastor Kerry Lilly of West Hamlin United Methodist Church recognized for his good works; Guyan Valley’s Teacher Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce the recent induction of Mrs. Carol Martin Bates as its newest member; The Guyan Valley High School graduates of 1937 held a reunion in Barboursville and there were 11 attended; Local Hardee’s recognized as one of chain’s best operated restaurants.
BIRTHDAYS
Tyler Haven Lambert 2nd; Kristen Michele Langam 1st.
IN THE SERVICE
David R. Merritt, Sias, joined the US Navy for the Apprentice Program.
OBITUARIES
Jerry Alan James, 35, Salt Rock; Paula A. Vickers, 31, West Hamlin; Danny Cole Vance, 45, Chapmanville; Wylton H. Isaacs, St. Petersburg, FL, Hamlin, St. Albans; Dorothy Jean Davis, 60, Julian; Charles Thomas Butcher, 59, Novelty, Ohio, West Hamlin; Howard Adkins, 75, Huntington; Freeman G. Brogan, 73, Pensacola, FL; Rebel A. Adkins, 81, Big Ugly; William Farley, 75, Harts; Robert Bruce Washburn, Grundy, VA, Hamlin; Opal L. Tackett, 74, Alum Creek; Miranda Jo Adkins; June Angle Roberts, 71, Middleburg, OH; Prentiss Adrian Webb, Roanoke, VA, Hamlin; Oscar Butcher, 81, Chapmanville.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.