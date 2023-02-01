1998
The Jan. 28 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Blankenship chosen as Elks Club Officer of the month; Ranger man stabbed; Oil leak reported in Tornado; Replacement for 1st Sgt. Beasley named; Sgt. Hollen assumes duties in Lincoln County; Alum Creek chooses Esther Lovejoy as its 1997 Citizen of the Year; More candidates file for office; Newest deputy looking forward to his role in the county; 73rd Legislature nixes Global Warming Treaty; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening Lincoln County column covered
‘Gardening in the Winter’; Duval and Guyan Valley win Drug Free Essay.
Trudy’s recipe of the week:
Sweet potatoes are more versatile than many realize. I was happily surprised to see on the menu of a local restaurant plan baked sweet potatoes and also French Fried sweet potato. Either way, they are very tasty and a welcome change from the ever-popular Idahoes. (Have you tried the new Yukon Gold Potatoes? But that is another column.) Often, when I serve candied sweet potatoes, I am asked why mine taste so different. The only secret I have is I always bake the potato first, unpeeled. When soft to the touch, I remove from oven and peel and proceed with completion of the dist. I am sharing with you my favorite sweet bread recipe. It makes two loaves, one for eating and one for freezing, or giving away.
HEAVENLY SWEET POTATO LOAF
3 1 / 3 c. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla
2 - 1 / 2 c. sugar
1 / 2 c. raisins
1 - 1 / 2 c. cooked, mashed sweet potato
1 c. salad oil
2 / 3 c. water
4 eggs, beaten
1 c. finely chopped pecans
Heat water to boiling and pour over raisins; let stand to cool.
Drain, reserve water. In lg. bowl, blend flour, salt, soda, cinnamon and sugar.
Stir in raisins and nuts. In another bowl, beat eggs, add oil, vanilla and reserved water.
Blend in sweet potato. Add all to dry mixture and stir only until all dry ingredients are moistened.
Pour into greased and paper-lined loaf pans. Bake 350 deg. until done.
Remove from oven and brush with plain corn syrup to glaze.
Remove from pan, remove paper and allow loaves to cool on a rack.
BIRTHS
n Steven Thomas Pesimer
n Cody Lee Stowers
BIRTHDAYS
n 1st — Tyler Matthew Adkins
n 73rd — Raymond Adkins
OBITUARIES
n Jacqueline Barrett Melkus, 46, Hamlin
n Edith M. McCoy, 90, Proctorville, OH
n Oma Lee Canterberry, 76, Alkol
n John Isaac Pesimer, 91, Hamlin
n Jewell O. Rood, 84, Huntington
n John McComas, 90, West Hamlin
n Effie B. Daniels, 94, S. Point, OH/Lincoln Co
n James Glen Nunley, 49, Harrisburg, PA
n Gladys Tomblin Smith, 56, Ridgeley
n Ethel Clay Chaney, 93, Huntington/Branchland
n Wilma Marion Marvin, 72, Alum Creek
SPORTS
n#9 Hamlin Bobcats clay Harts Lions with Josh Miller’s 32 points and David Wall’s 28 points pacing Bobcats
n#9 Hamlin Lady Bobcats sweep #11 Harts Lady Lions