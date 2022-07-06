1997: The July 2 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:
Rural Rock Alternative fest raises cash for camp; Wreck injures Harts man; Gandy
S work bringing positive results to school system; Jarrell law license hearing July 14; $100,000 for New Community Center; Summer Youth Opportunity Program offers unique view of Lincoln County; Pill-O-Quilt one of 20 state businesses picked by QVC; Alum Creek to receive flood compensation; County students score below average; Lincoln’s jobless rate declines, still; Junior Dingess of Hamlin raised a beautiful cabbage on Loretta Asbury’s farm on Upper Mud River Road; Funding available for 1997 farm flood victims in Lincoln County; Physical therapy comes to Lincoln County;
ANNIVERSARIES: Junior and Anna Chandler — 50th.
SPORTS: Area coaches name All-County Baseball team, Pennington is player of year, Chris Dalton,, Harts, Brent Gibson, Duval, Ryan Pennington, GV, Tanner Johnson, GV, Matt Fulks, Hamlin, Brent Browning, Hamlin, Lee Pennington, GV, Aaron Beckett, Hamlin, Gary Johnson, GV, Brian Williamson, Duval, Pat Adkins, Duval.
OBITUARIES: Mae E. Lawson, 73, Chapmanville; Eloise Bryant, 59, Cleveland, Harts; Josephine Bryant, 75, Chapmanville; Jerry B. Workman, 46, Harrison, MI; Thelma Stollings, 68, Chapmanville; Nadina Sue Elkins, 51, Chapmanville; Dottie Lou Cummings, 56, Sias; Brookie E. Bell, 86, Emmons; Sarah Eloise Johnston Toth, 74, Chapmanville; Phyllis A. Rice, 63, Columbus, OH.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.