ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Work is scheduled to begin this week on a slide project along Ohio 775, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The work is set to begin Wednesday, April 19, about a half-mile southeast of Greasy Ridge Road. That section of road will be closed for three days and is set to reopen by 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

