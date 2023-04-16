Ohio 775 to close for slide repair The Herald-Dispatch Apr 16, 2023 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Work is scheduled to begin this week on a slide project along Ohio 775, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.The work is set to begin Wednesday, April 19, about a half-mile southeast of Greasy Ridge Road. That section of road will be closed for three days and is set to reopen by 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recommended for you Latest News Ohio 775 to close for slide repair Panthers go unbeaten in Tri-State Showcase County Commission holds special session on personnel, other issues School employees nominated for top honors Southern West Virginia Calendar LC baseball picks up first two wins of season Miller donates Library of Congress books to Hamlin library Softball: Marshall returns to winning ways at Morehead Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.