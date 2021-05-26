WONDAL NELLO THOMPSON, 85, of West Hamlin, passed away: May 17, 2021. He will be cremated at his request. The family will have a Private Family Memorial Service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.
