William E. Martin Mar 29, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAM E. MARTIN, 86, Ashland, husband of Phyllis Ann Porter Martin, died Wed., Mar. 22, 2023, in King's Daughters Med, Ctr. Armco Steel Admin. Dept., Comm. Relations Advisor retiree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Sheriff department makes drug arrest Lincoln County Board of Education names interim Superintendent Wind damages Hamlin PK-8 roof Couple charged with child neglect Lincoln County Records BACK IN TIME LCHS education students place in conference Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.