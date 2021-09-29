Thank you for Reading.

WILFORD “NELLO” BIRD, 84, Yawkey, WV, died Mon., Sept. 20, 2021; born Mar. 9, 1937 in Hamlin, in a log cabin, son of William & Ethel Bird; predeceased by: son, David; 12 siblings.

Survivors:wife of 50 years, Anna Williams Bird; son, Paul (Joanna) of Sneeds Ferry, NC; four grandchildren; sis.-in-law, Garnet Bird.

USN vet; WV DMV investigator retired; Middle Fork Bapt. Ch., Sweetland member.

Viewing Thu. 6-8pm, 11am service Fri., Sept. 24, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, by Fred Powers.

