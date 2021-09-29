Wilford “Nello” Bird Sep 29, 2021 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILFORD “NELLO” BIRD, 84, Yawkey, WV, died Mon., Sept. 20, 2021; born Mar. 9, 1937 in Hamlin, in a log cabin, son of William & Ethel Bird; predeceased by: son, David; 12 siblings.Survivors:wife of 50 years, Anna Williams Bird; son, Paul (Joanna) of Sneeds Ferry, NC; four grandchildren; sis.-in-law, Garnet Bird.USN vet; WV DMV investigator retired; Middle Fork Bapt. Ch., Sweetland member.Viewing Thu. 6-8pm, 11am service Fri., Sept. 24, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, by Fred Powers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joanna Paul Genealogy Wv Garnet Bird Anna Williams Bird Vet Investigator Recommended for you Latest News Brenda Lucas: Community news for Wednesday, Sept. 29 Defense wins the night as Herd ties UK 0-0 HHS topples Capital, 30-7 Fifty years later, Marshall still celebrates victory over Xavier Lincoln County Schools to hire coordinator for overseeing federal relief funds Closure hearings set for Duval, Midway, public comments welcomed LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS SWVCTC unveils new logo and colors, announces free Landau show Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.