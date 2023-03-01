Thank you for Reading.

WENDELLA GALE JONES, Scott Depot, WV, died Tue., Feb. 21, 2023, in CAMC, Mem. Div. Hosp., Charleston. Dau. of late Linda Campbell & Dayton Gillenwater. Also predeceased by: husband, Dennis Jones.

Duval High School 1980 grad., St. Mary's School of Nursing 1983 grad., Bachelor of Science in Nursing from MU. RN at CAMC, Mem. Div. Hosp. nearly 40 yrs.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings