Warren Pauley May 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WARREN PAULEY, 64, Culloden, died Friday. April 29, 2022. No service at this time Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Ashley Judd talks about mental health after mother’s death Exhibit about Hatfield-McCoy Feud to display in Williamson DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS Pistore excited to join school board Hamlin Street Fair set for May 21 Babydog, Gov. Justice present check to LCOC Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.