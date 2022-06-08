Warren Everette Mullins Jun 8, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WARREN EVERETTE MULLINS, 76, Harts, WV, died Fri., May 20, 2022.Service 10:30am Fri., May 27, Little Walnut UBC, Dingess; burial in Mullins & Tomblin Fam. Cem. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warren Everette Mullins Hart Service Burial Wv Recommended for you Latest News Contract for planned I-64 interchange in Culloden awarded Southern Release's Spring 2022 Dean's List Lincoln Co. EMS visits students BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS DAY-BY-DAY West Virginia governor confirms Lyme disease diagnosis Janet McCormick: Say hello to summer with crisp chopped salad Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.