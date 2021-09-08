Thank you for Reading.

WANDA LOUELLA NORMAN, 75, West Hamlin, WV, died Wed., Aug. 25, 2021, at home; born June 4, 1946, dau. of late Winfield & Dora White Neace. Seamstress.

Survivors: three sons; six each grandchildren & great grandchildren; one dau.-in-law; one brother.

Viewing 10am, 11am service Sun., Aug. 29, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial in Norman Cem., Branchland.

