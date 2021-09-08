Wanda Louella Norman Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WANDA LOUELLA NORMAN, 75, West Hamlin, WV, died Wed., Aug. 25, 2021, at home; born June 4, 1946, dau. of late Winfield & Dora White Neace. Seamstress.Survivors: three sons; six each grandchildren & great grandchildren; one dau.-in-law; one brother.Viewing 10am, 11am service Sun., Aug. 29, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial in Norman Cem., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wanda Louella Norman Burial Funeral Home Genealogy Dora White Neace Wv Viewing Seamstress Recommended for you Latest News Annual Hamlin street fair postponed Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine reflects on impact of mine wars Welch marks Blair Mountain Centennial with multiple events Spring Valley runs past Parkersburg Huntington dominates Hurricane 38-0 BOE moving forward with consolidation project planning COVID cases reported in multiple schools Commission approves vaccine incentive for county employees Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.