VIRGINIA RATCLIFF, 91, Harts, WV, died Fri., July 30, 2021 at home; born May 4, 1930 in Big Stone Gap, VA, dau. of late Eckle and Sallie Jones; widow of James Owens & Al Ratcliff; also predeceased by: dau., Roseanna Cooper; granddau., Jennifer Cooper; great-great granddau., Piper Ingels.
Survivors: children, Brenda (Lige) Paulsen, Dave (Joyce) Owens; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.