VIRGINIA LOUISE "GINNY" BROGAN, 66, Charleston, WV, died unexpectedly, Fri., Apr. 28, 2023, in CAMC, Gen. Div. Hosp., Charleston.Kroger recent retiree with 35 yrs. service.Dau. of Janis & late Gerald Moore; Also predeceased by: son, Kevin Brogan; step son, Paul Shanklin, Jr.; sis., Vickie McCoy.Add'l. survivors: fiancé of 22 yrs., Paul Shanklin; bro., Virgil Lee (Meredith) Moore; stepdau., Danielle Shanklin.Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Thur., May 4, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek,, by Richard Ruby. Burial in Moore Cem., Sumerco.