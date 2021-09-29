Virgil A. Brogan Sep 29, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VIRGIL A. BROGAN, 79, Sod, died Mon., Sept. 20, 2021,. In CAMC, Hospice; son of late Daner & Julia Brogan; also predeceased by: sis., Evetta (Lowell) Pauley. CSX 39 yrs. service retired engineer.Survivors: sons, Tim (Regina) of Sod & Mark (Jill) of Weston; grandson, Jacob (Brittany), Colby (Laura) & Isaac Brogan (Haley Adkins); three great grandchildren.Viewing 1pm Sat., Sept. 25, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, 2pm service by Robert McCallister; burial in Lively cem., Sod.. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sod Funeral Home Social Service Jacob Burial Tim Jill Service Recommended for you Latest News Brenda Lucas: Community news for Wednesday, Sept. 29 Defense wins the night as Herd ties UK 0-0 HHS topples Capital, 30-7 Fifty years later, Marshall still celebrates victory over Xavier Lincoln County Schools to hire coordinator for overseeing federal relief funds Closure hearings set for Duval, Midway, public comments welcomed LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS SWVCTC unveils new logo and colors, announces free Landau show Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.