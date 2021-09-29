Thank you for Reading.

VIRGIL A. BROGAN, 79, Sod, died Mon., Sept. 20, 2021,. In CAMC, Hospice; son of late Daner & Julia Brogan; also predeceased by: sis., Evetta (Lowell) Pauley. CSX 39 yrs. service retired engineer.

Survivors: sons, Tim (Regina) of Sod & Mark (Jill) of Weston; grandson, Jacob (Brittany), Colby (Laura) & Isaac Brogan (Haley Adkins); three great grandchildren.

Viewing 1pm Sat., Sept. 25, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, 2pm service by Robert McCallister; burial in Lively cem., Sod..

Tags

Recommended for you