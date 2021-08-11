VINNISSIA HARTNUP, 62, Chapmanville, WV, died Sun., Aug. 1, 2021, in Teays Valley Cntr.; born Jan. 29, 1959 in Harts, dau. of late Dallas & Flora Carter; also predeceased by: sibs., Rosalee Bell, Helena Farley, Wanda (Herman) Tackett, Dallas & Kennard Carter.
Survivors: children, Sandy (James) McGraw of Pecks Mill, Erick Carter of Chapmanville; step-children, Tina (Kent) Varney, Buddy Thompson; bros., Glenn (Penny), Timothy, Craig, Robert (Debbie) & James (Elloise) Carter; bro-in-law, George Farley; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren.
Viewing noon, 1pm service Fri., Aug. 6, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, by Van Collins. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Freeman Funeral Home to help with arrangements.