VICTORIA RANAE SIMMONS, 67, Tornado, WV, died Thur., July 29, 2021; dau. of late Glen Earl & Janice Ilene Hughes.
Survivors: husband of 47 years, Dave; children, Kimmy (Jake) Stevens, Cory Simmons of Tornado, David (Katie), Richard & Stephen (Whitney) Simmons, all of St. Albans, Sara (Michele) Simmons of Salt Rock, Amy (Josh) Bucklen of Cross Lanes, Samuel Simmons of Tornado; sibs., Glenna of Charleston, Glen (Lisa) of Sumerco & Shawn (Beth) Hughes of Sod; sis.-in-law, Lynn (Kirk) Tabor of Nitro; 12.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Family requests contributions be made toward funeral expenses to Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV.